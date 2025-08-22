SWB Splits Doubleheader at Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday night at Sahlen Field, taking game one 5-3 before falling 4-3 in extras in the nightcap.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the offense in game one with a three-run second inning against Blue Jays top prospect Trey Yesavage. With two in scoring position, Bryan De La Cruz doubled home the pair for a 2-0 lead. Braden Shewmake singled through a drawn-in infield to plate De La Cruz and extend the lead.

Buffalo answered with two runs in the bottom of the third off Sean Boyle. RJ Schreck doubled in a run and scored on a two-out single from Yohendrick Pinango to cut the RailRiders' lead to 3-2.

Boyle walked four and hit one but allowed just the two runs on three hits over four innings. Yesavage held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in check the rest of his outing, striking out eight and walking two over 4.2 innings.

The Bisons leveled the score in the bottom of the sixth on a Christian Bethencourt home run.

In the top of the seventh, Jeimer Candelario singled with one out. Andrew Velazquez pinch-ran and scored from first on a triple by Shewmake, who scored on a Duke Ellis double for a 5-3 lead.

Zach Messinger (4-3) earned the win with two innings of relief and Kervin Castro worked the seventh for his third save. Ryan Jennings (1-2) allowed the seventh inning tallies and took the loss.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third in game two. J.C. Escarra's RBI single plated Andrew Velazquez for the edge, but the Bisons would tie the game in the home half of the frame on a solo home run off the bat of Jonatan Clase.

Joel Kunhel made the spot start for the RailRiders in game two, allowing just one hit and striking out three over 2.2 innings of work. Leonardo Pestana followed, allowing the solo home run before retiring ten straight. Harrison Cohen carried the RailRiders through the bottom of the seventh, stranding runners on the in the sixth and seventh.

Both teams plated a pair of runs in the eighth. Escarra tripled in the extra-innings runner for a 2-1 lead. Duke Ellis singled in Shewmake, who pinch ran for Escarra, for a 3-1 advantage. The Bisons got within a run with a sac fly and tied the game on a two-base hit by Joey Loperfido in the bottom of the inning.

After Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went down in order in the top of the ninth, Phil Clarke singled in Riley Tirotta for a 4-3 win. Clarke's grounder caromed off the glove of a diving Jorbit Vivas and rolled to shallow right, allowing Tirotta to score.

Hayden Juenger (2-0) earned the win in game two while Scott Effross (1-4) was saddled with the loss.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo meet for game four of the set on Friday night. Kenta Maeda is slated to start against Adam Kloffenstein with first pitch slated for 6:35 P.M.

