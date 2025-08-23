SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 23, 2025

Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-15, 72-49) at Buffalo Bisons (19-28, 49-71)

August 23, 2025 | Game 122 | Road Game 61 | Sahlen Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Brendan Beck (6-1, 4.74) vs. RH Lazaro Estrada (3-6, 5.69)

Beck: Allowed 3 R on 5 H over 5.0 innings with 3 K & 1 BB in 8/16 Win vs. IND (11-5 RailRiders)

Estrada: Surrendered 8 R (7 ER) on 8 H over 4.1 IP in 8/16 Loss vs. LHV with 2 K & 0 BB (10-3 LHV)

LAST TIME OUT- BUFFALO, NY (August 22, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 7-4 on Friday evening at Sahlen Field. A seven-run third, keyed by a Jeimer Candelario grand slam, set the RailRiders up to even the series at two wins apiece.

The Bisons took a 2-0 lead against the RailRiders' Kenta Maeda in the bottom of the second on a home run by Brandon Valenzuela.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded by sending ten to the plate in the top of the third and building a 7-2 advantage. Braden Shewmake doubled and took third on a Duke Ellis single. Jorbit Vivas singled in Shewmake to halve the deficit and the RailRiders took the lead on a two-run J.C. Escarra double. A pair of walks loaded the bases and Candelario launched a grand slam to right-center for a 7-2 lead. It was the sixth grand slam this season by a RailRiders' hitter.

Maeda made that advantage stick, striking out six over five-plus innings. Bailey Dees worked 1.1 scoreless with four strikeouts. Jayvien Sandridge followed with a scoreless inning.

The Bisons plated late runs in the eighth and ninth to close the account.

Maeda (4-5) earned the win. Adam Kloffenstein (2-6) surrendered all seven runs on six hits over three innings.

SHOUT!-ING DISTANCE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Buffalo this week. The RailRiders have only faced the Blue Jays top affiliate for one series this season, a six-game sweep at PNC Field leading into the MLB All-Star break. Eight of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's final 26 games this season will be played at Sahlen Field, including the final series of the regular season.

FREE RIDE- Jose Rojas has walked at least once in 10 straight games. The utility man has walked 50 times this season, with 26% of them coming in the last ten games. Rojas is five shy of his career-high, set with Doosan in the KBO in 2023.

MAD DASH- Duke Ellis entered game two on Thursday night as a sixth-inning pinch runner and stole four bases by the end of the game, matching a single-game franchise record set by Marlon Anderson on May 14, 1998, for the Red Barons at Louisville. Ellis has reached 30 steals and is 28 of his total in the second half on 32 attempts.

ROAD SHOW- Brendan Beck takes the ball on Saturday against the Bisons. The right-hander faced the Bisons on July 10, surrendering five runs on five hits in three innings of work in an 11-7 SWB win. Beck has garnered the decision in each of his six starts since, going 5-1.

SLAMMING- Jeimer Candelario's third inning grand slam on Friday was the sixth by a RailRider this season and second this month. Jose ROjas has a franchise-record three this season while Dom Smith and Ismael Munguia each have hit one. The club record for grand slams in a single season is eight, set during the 2019 campaign.

DAVIS ACTIVATED- Prior to Wednesday afternoon's game, Brennen Davis was activated off the 7-Day Injured List. Davis missed the first two months of the season before joining the RailRiders in June. Davis hit .346 over 15 games in June with seven home runs and 15 batted in before an injury on the final day of the first half. No countermove was required since the club was one under the limit at the time of the transaction.

SPOT WORK- Joel Kuhnel's spot start in game two Thursday was just the fourth of the season for the RailRiders. One hundred and twelve of the 120 games this season have been started by a member of the rotation. The other four games have been MLB Rehab starts.

BRIDGE AND BACK- Right-hander Allan Winans was recalled by New York on Wednesday when Brent Headrick was placed on the Injured list, but was optioned back Thursday when the Yankees signed MLB free agent Paul Blackburn. Winans is 10-0 with a 1.20 ERA over 16 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. In three games for the Yankees, including one start, the 30-year-old holds an 8.68 ERA over 9.1 innings of work.

BOOM STICK- Wednesday's first inning home run helped Spencer Jones match Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward for the Minor League Lead with 31. Jones hit three out at Rochester on July 24, giving him 13 over his first 19 Triple-A games.

SECOND SEASON CHASE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 2.0 game lead over Syracuse in the second half playoff chase with 26 games left to go. Indianapolis and Toledo have entered the race this week and are four games back of the RailRiders. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head record within the given half. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre split with Indianapolis last week, hosts Syracuse next week and doesn't play Toledo in the second half.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 1-0 to Boston Friday night. Connor Wong doubled in Nathaniel Lowe in the seventh for the lone run of the night... Somerset fell 4-3 to Hartford. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz struck out nine over 6.2 innings in the loss... Hudson Valley was blanked 3-0 at Jersey Shore. Xavier Rivas fanned 10 in the loss... Tampa beat Fort Myers 11-2. Six different Tarpons drove in at least one run, keyed by three from Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek.







International League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.