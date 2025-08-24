Hoskins and Cameron Go Back-To-Back, Sounds Out-Hit in Loss to Bats

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds were out-hit by the Louisville Bats in a 13-4 loss on Saturday from First Horizon Park. Rhys Hoskins and Daz Cameron launched back-to-back homers, while Brian Fitzpatrick increased his scoreless streak out of the bullpen to 7.2 frames.

The Bats scratched across the first run of the game in the top of the first against Sounds starter Bruce Zimmermann. Sal Stewart rocketed a solo homer to left, putting Louisville up 1-0.

In the top of the second, Louisville extended the lead off Zimmermann. Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled and came around to score on a homer by P.J. Higgins to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Davis Wendzel smacked a solo homer to left center, increasing the lead, 4-0.

Louisville scored three more runs off Zimmermann in the top of the third. Ryan Vilade and Connor Joe each recorded RBI doubles to stretch the lead, 7-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Sounds offense woke up against Bats starter Jared Lyons. After Drew Avans reached on a throwing error, Rhys Hoskins and Daz Cameron hit back-to-back home runs to cut the lead, 7-3.

The Bats plated six more runs in the top of the eighth off Sounds reliever Joel Payamps. Stewart and Encarnacion-Strand each recorded three-run homers to make it 13-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Eric Haase drove in a run on a fielder's choice, but the Sounds went scoreless the rest of the way to fall by a final, 13-4.

Left-hander Robert Gasser (0-0, 1.00) makes his second start of the week on Sunday for Nashville. First pitch from First Horizon Park is set for 6:05 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ZAMORA THAT: Freddy Zamora extended his hitting streak to five games and on-base streak to eight with a single in the bottom of the third inning on Saturday. He also has recorded a hit in six of his last seven games. This is Zamora's longest hitting streak since he posted a five-game streak from July 19 - July 25. There have been seven separate hitting streaks from Zamora of four or more games, with the longest at eight from April 19 - May 8. On Saturday's, Zamora has found a way to become one of the Sounds best hitters, posting a .372 batting average with a homer and nine RBI over 13 games played on that day.

IN THE WORDS OF DRAKE: Rhys Hoskins and Daz Cameron notched back-to-back homers in the bottom of the fourth during Saturday night's game. It's the first back-to-back homers from a Sounds lineup since Bobby Dalbec and Oliver Dunn recorded the feat on July 23 against the Charlotte Knights. It is also the fifth time this season that two players for the Nashville lineup earned back-to-back longballs. Cameron joined in his second one of the season on Saturday, having gone back-to-back with Dalbec on July 22 against the Knights. Hoskins posted his first home run since joining the Sounds on August 19 with a rehab assignment. The 32-year-old has reached base in a four games played with Nashville.

A TALE OF TWO PITCHERS: Brian Fitzpatrick and Craig Yoho have been consistent for the Sounds over the last two weeks. On Saturday, both pitchers tossed scoreless from the Nashville bullpen. Fitzpatrick totaled 2.2 scoreless frames with a season-high five strikeouts, while Yoho punched out two batters during the ninth. Over his last 7.2 innings, Fitzpatrick has not allowed an earned run, which goes all the way back to August 12. For Yoho, he's putting together another impressive scoreless streak, and currently has not allowed an earned run over his last five games and 5.1 innings of work.

STICK TO THE FUNDAMENTALS: Despite the loss on Saturday, the Sounds played a clean game defensively with zero errors against the Bats. Nashville has not committed an error defensively over their last six games and has recorded five double plays over that span. Overall, the Sounds have a .980 fielding percentage and have committed 84 errors in 123 games played. This ranks top 15 in the International League in fielding percentage and No. 10 for fewest errors committed.







