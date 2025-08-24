Payton Henry Bunts 'Pigs to Third Walk-Off Win of the Week

Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - For the third time this week the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (72-52, 26-24) walked off the Durham Bulls (70-52, 25-22) as Payton Henry dropped down a perfect bunt to bring home the winning run in the 10th inning to win it on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs plated two runs in the third to open the scoring. Otto Kemp brought home the first run with a base hit before Rafael Lantigua brought in the second with a sacrifice fly.

Durham got on the board with a Tanner Murray solo homer in the fifth but the 'Pigs stretched their lead back to two when Óscar Mercado answered with a solo homer of his own in the sixth.

Cooper Hummel scored on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game again for the Bulls in the eighth.

With runners at first and second in the ninth, Jamie Westbrook roped a line drive single to leftfield to plate one run to tie the game, with a misplay in leftfield then allowing Kameron Misner to race around third and score the go-ahead run for the Bulls.

Johan Rojas singled to open the 'Pigs ninth and then motored to third on a Donovan Walton base hit. Kemp then drove in Rojas with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 4-4.

After the Bulls went scoreless in their half of the 10th, the stage was set for Henry in the bottom half. With the placed runner Lantigua at second, Henry dropped down a perfect bunt for a base hit, coaxing a throwing error which then allowed Lantigua to score the winning run.

Phil Bickford (2-0) worked a perfect 10th to earn the win for the 'Pigs.

Joey Gerber (0-2) took the loss for the Bulls, allowing an unearned run in the 10th on one hit to the only batter he faced.

The 'Pigs and Bulls wrap up their series on Sunday, August 24th with first pitch at 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Alan Rangel (5-3, 4.50) is given the ball for the 'Pigs against Forrest Whitley (3-2, 1.82) for the Bulls.

