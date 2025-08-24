Record-Setting Victory Secures Series Win for Chasers

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers secured a series win over the Columbus Clippers, with a 23-7 vitory Saturday night. Omaha's 10 home runs in the contest set a modern franchise record, while 23 runs scored tied the modern franchise record for runs scored in a game.

The Storm Chasers were first onto the board, as MJ Melendez led off with a solo home run on the first pitch of the 1st inning. Jac Caglianone drove home Michael Massey with a 2-run homer, on his 4th home run while on rehab with Omaha. Harold Castro added the 3rd home run of the inning, giving Omaha a 4-0 advantage minutes into the game..

John Gant started the game for Omaha, and while the righty allowed a run in the bottom of the 1st, the Storm Chasers added 2 more runs of insurance in the 2nd. Massey drove in Melendez with a 2-run home run to put the score at 6-1 in favor of Omaha.

The Clippers added a run off Gant in the 2nd; however, the Chasers extended their lead to 9-2 in the 3rd. An RBI single from Castro scored Dairon Blanco, then Drew Waters added Omaha's 5th home run of the game to plate Castro.

Omaha continued to add on in the 4th, as Melendez scored on a Caglianone single. Blanco added an RBI single to score Caglianone, and Waters singled in Carter Jensen pushing Omaha's advantage to 12-2.

Gant worked scoreless 3rd and 4th innings, facing just 1 over the minimum in the 5th. He held the Clippers to just the two runs over his 5.0 innings of work, while striking out 4 to earn his 4th win of the year.

Before an out was recorded in the 6th, the Storm Chasers scored 4 runs. An RBI single from Castro scored Jensen, then Waters connected on his 2nd home run of the game, a 3-run homer that scored Castro and Blanco. With a home run from the right side in the 3rd inning and a long ball from the left side in the 6th, Waters became the first Triple- A Omaha player to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game since Tim Raines Jr. on August 20, 2009 at Tacoma.

Isan Díaz and Melendez followed with back-to-back home runs and Massey scored on a single from Jensen for a 19-2 score through six innings.

Jacob Wallace followed Gant with a scoreless 6th, his first relief appearance since coming off of Omaha's injured list. Castro led off the top of the 7th with a solo home run, then Bobby Dalbec connected on Omaha's 10th home run of the game, a 2-run homer that put the score at 22-2.

In the 7th inning, Chazz Martinez relieved Wallace to throw his first of two scoreless frames. With Castro's RBI groundout in the 8th, Omaha scored its 23rd run of the game.

Ryan Hendrix replaced Martinez in the 9th, and while the Clippers scored 5 runs, their rally was not enough and the 23-7 score in favor of the Storm Chasers was finalized. Omaha will play the Columbus Clippers in the final game of their 6-game set on Sunday, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. CT at Huntington Park and right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to pitch.







