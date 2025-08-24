RailRiders Take Advantage of Buffalo Pen
Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rallied to beat the Buffalo Bisons 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Down 3-0 in the seventh, the RailRiders plated three to tie and took the lead in the eighth to seal a series win.
With two down in the bottom of the third, Buffalo loaded the bases with a single and a pair of walks. Riley Tirotta singled to right off RailRiders starter Erick Leal, plating Jonatan Clase and Michael Stefanic to give the Bisons the early lead.
Leal worked four innings, allowing two hits and two runs with three strikeouts and four walks. Buffalo starter Easton Lucas held the RailRiders scoreless over five innings, striking out six, walking two and scattering two hits.
Buffalo extended the lead in the fifth when Rainer Nunez scored on a Zach Messinger wild pitch.
In the top of the seventh, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the score. A bases-loaded sac fly from Andrew Velazquez cut the deficit to two. Duke Ellis doubled to right, driving in Jeimer Candelario from second and Braden Shewmake from first to tie the game 3-3.
With two on and two down in the eighth, Shewmake singled in Spencer Jones and Candelario to give the RailRiders a 5-3 lead.
Harrison Cohen worked a scoreless sixth. Scott Effross (2-4) followed with a shutout frame in the seventh and Kervin Castro faced three batters in a perfect eighth. Joel Kuhnel recorded the final three outs to secure his fifth save of the season and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's fourth win of the set.
Bobby Milacki (2-2) allowed the eighth inning runs in the loss.
The RailRiders win, coupled with a Syracuse Mets loss, expands Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead atop the International League to three games heading into a series with the Mets starting on Tuesday, August 26, at PNC Field. Find promotional information and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
36-15, 74-49
International League Stories from August 24, 2025
- Schultz Impresses on Sunday But Knights Fall 6-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Falls to Sugar Land 8-4 and Split Series - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Fall in Series Finale against Mud Hens - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Take Series Finale at Columbus with 7-3 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Toledo Takes Series Finale against Rochester 13-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Take Advantage of Buffalo Pen - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Claims Season Series with Sunday Win over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Sustain Steady Offense to Stave off Syracuse in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds' Early Offense Buries Stripers in 7-1 Finale Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rallies Past Bisons, 5-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Watson's Homer a Highlight on Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Will Banfield Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Justin Crawford Goes Deep to Propel 'Pigs to Sweep of Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Lehigh Valley Defeats Durham 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Late Surge Gives Norfolk Series Win - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Falls in Series Finale against Worcester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- So Much Happening at Huntington Park September 2-7 - Columbus Clippers
- Get Your Wet Naps Ready... "Wing Fest" Returns to Sahlen Field Labor Day Weekend - Buffalo Bisons
- Just 2 Honda Fridaynightbash Games Remain Join Us September 5 for 'Hispanic Heritage Night,' Fireworks - Buffalo Bisons
- August 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 24 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Peel Jumbo Shrimp, 6-5 - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Take Advantage of Buffalo Pen
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 24, 2025
- RailRiders Plate 10 in Saturday Win
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 23, 2025
- Candelario Slam Propels RailRiders past Buffalo