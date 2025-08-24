RailRiders Take Advantage of Buffalo Pen

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rallied to beat the Buffalo Bisons 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Down 3-0 in the seventh, the RailRiders plated three to tie and took the lead in the eighth to seal a series win.

With two down in the bottom of the third, Buffalo loaded the bases with a single and a pair of walks. Riley Tirotta singled to right off RailRiders starter Erick Leal, plating Jonatan Clase and Michael Stefanic to give the Bisons the early lead.

Leal worked four innings, allowing two hits and two runs with three strikeouts and four walks. Buffalo starter Easton Lucas held the RailRiders scoreless over five innings, striking out six, walking two and scattering two hits.

Buffalo extended the lead in the fifth when Rainer Nunez scored on a Zach Messinger wild pitch.

In the top of the seventh, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the score. A bases-loaded sac fly from Andrew Velazquez cut the deficit to two. Duke Ellis doubled to right, driving in Jeimer Candelario from second and Braden Shewmake from first to tie the game 3-3.

With two on and two down in the eighth, Shewmake singled in Spencer Jones and Candelario to give the RailRiders a 5-3 lead.

Harrison Cohen worked a scoreless sixth. Scott Effross (2-4) followed with a shutout frame in the seventh and Kervin Castro faced three batters in a perfect eighth. Joel Kuhnel recorded the final three outs to secure his fifth save of the season and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's fourth win of the set.

Bobby Milacki (2-2) allowed the eighth inning runs in the loss.

The RailRiders win, coupled with a Syracuse Mets loss, expands Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead atop the International League to three games heading into a series with the Mets starting on Tuesday, August 26, at PNC Field. Find promotional information and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

36-15, 74-49







