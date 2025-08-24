Redbirds' Early Offense Buries Stripers in 7-1 Finale Loss

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (24-26) fell behind 5-0 over the first two innings and never recovered in a 7-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds (25-26) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Despite the setback, Gwinnett won the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back two-out doubles from Jimmy Crooks and Blaze Jordan. In the second, the Redbirds got four more runs off Dane Dunning (L, 1-1) with RBI hits from Michael Siani, JJ Wetherholt, and Crooks to go up 5-0. The Stripers cut it to 5-1 in the fifth on an RBI single by Carlos Rodriguez, but Memphis got that run back an inning later as Noah Mendlinger tripled and scored on a sac fly by Siani. Wetherholt added another RBI single in the eighth for the 7-1 final.

Key Contributors: Eddys Leonard had Gwinnett's lone multi-hit game and extra-base hit, going 2-for-4 with a double. Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with an RBI. For the Redbirds, Wetherholt (3-for-5, 2 RBIs) and Siani (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI efforts. Memphis starter Quinn Mathews went 4.2 innings (4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO) in a no-decision.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett falls to 12-8 on Sundays and 13-9 in series finales this season. Jesus Bastidas went 0-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, ending his 11-game hitting streak. David McCabe walked twice and has now reached base safely in all six games to start his Triple-A career.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 26): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Xolos de Gwinnett Tie Dye T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







