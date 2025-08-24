Former Jumbo Shrimp Will Banfield Makes Major League Debut

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp catcher Will Banfield made his major league debut for the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday at Chase Field. Banfield is the second former Jumbo Shrimp player this week to make his major league debut following Maximo Acosta's debut for the Marlins on Tuesday, August 19.

Banfield entered the game as a defensive replacement for outfielder TJ Friedl. He took over the catching duties after Jose Trevino was replaced by Will Benson and Benson moved to the outfield. He caught the final two innings and recorded three putouts.

Banfield played six seasons in the Marlins organization before being signed as a minor league free agent by the Cincinnati Reds on November 22, 2024. He played in 73 games with Triple-A Louisville before his major league debut, Saturday.

Originally drafted by the Marlins in the second round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Brookwood High School, he spent his first professional season in 2018 with both the GCL Marlins (former rookie-league affiliate) and Low-A Greensboro.

After slow starts in 2019 and 2021, the Georgia-native started to come around in 2022. Between High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola, the righty slashed .223/.258/.366/.624 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs. From behind the plate, he caught 636.1 innings and threw out 21% of would-be base stealers.

Banfield built on his 2022 campaign with a career-year in 2023. He played in 115 games with Double-A Pensacola, slashing .258/.302/.472/.773 with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs. In 714.1 innings behind the plate, he threw out 28.3% of attempted base stealers.

His first stint in Triple-A came with Jacksonville in 2024. The former Vanderbilt commit caught 81 games for the Jumbo Shrimp while slashing .247/.296/.379/.676 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs.

Banfield is the 17th former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins), right-handers Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics) and Nic Enright (May 25, Cleveland Guardians), outfielders Victor Mesa Jr. (May 26, Miami Marlins) and Heriberto Hernandez (May 30, Miami Marlins), infielder Jack Winkler (May 31, Miami Marlins) right-hander Robinson Piña (June 20, Miami Marlins), left-hander Josh Simpson (June 21, Miami Marlins), Troy Johnston (July 29, Miami Marlins), Jakob Marsee (August 1, Miami Marlins) and Acosta (August 19, Miami Marlins). A total of 1,041 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







International League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.