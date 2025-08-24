Iowa Falls to Sugar Land 8-4 and Split Series

DES MOINES IA. - The Iowa Cubs split the series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys as they dropped the series finale with an 8-4 score.

In the final game of the series, Sugar Land jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead as a single and two doubles scored the first four runs of the game.

Iowa finally got on the board as Nicky Lopez hit a sac fly into for a 4-1 deficit.

The Space Cowboys scored their final four runs of the game off a two-run shot from Pedro Leon and back-to-back doubles for an 8-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Moises Ballesteros crushed his 12th homer of the season with a two-run shot and cut the deficit to 8-3 score. Triantos added another run as James Triantos singled in the final run of the game as the I-Cubs fell 8-4.

Jonathon Long went for 1-for-5 in the game as he extended his on-base streak to 35 consecutive games and passed Yonathan Perlaza's on-base streak of 34 consecutive games back in 2023.

With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday, August 26 and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. PT/9:05 p.m. CT.







