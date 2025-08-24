Red Wings Fall in Series Finale against Mud Hens

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Despite a lengthy, 1:02-minute rain delay Sunday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings squared off with the Toledo Mud Hens in the sixth and final game of their season series, falling by a score of 13-4. SS Nasim Nuñez reached base three times, drove in a pair of RBI, and notched the Red Wings only multi-hit performance of the afternoon. DH/RHP J.T. Arruda picked up a hit at the plate and later came in to cover the final 1.1 frames on the mound.

After a scoreless first two innings that included an hour-plus rain delay heading into the second, Toledo plated the first run of the game in the top of the third inning. LF Gage Workman earned a one-out free pass, and two batters later, CF Akil Baddoo worked a walk of his own to put two runners on. 1B Justyn Henry Malloy laced an opposite-field single to give Toledo the early lead, 1-0.

The Wings quickly responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the third inning. J.T. Arruda blooped a leadoff single and immediately swiped second base one pitch later. After a sacrifice fly advanced Arruda to third, Nasim Nuñez lined a single into center field, tying the game at one apiece.

The Mud Hens regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Toledo led off the frame with three straight singles, loading the bases with no one out. C Eduardo Valencia drew a four-pitch walk to plate a run, and a balk in the following at-bat brought home another to make it 3-1. 3B Hao-Yu Lee dropped a single into left field, scoring two more runs and extending the lead, 5-1.

Rochester quickly responded in the bottom half of the frame. 1B Yohandy Morales worked a leadoff walk, followed by 2B José Tena roping a double into the right field corner, placing runners on second and third. The Wings plated a run on a groundout from CF Andrew Pinckney, making the score 5-2 after four innings.

Toledo extended the deficit further in the top of the fifth inning. DH Max Anderson worked a leadoff walk, followed by SS Kevin Newman slicing a single into right field, placing runners on the corners with no one out. RF Trei Cruz laced a double into left field to score a run, followed by a sacrifice fly to plate another run, growing the Toledo advantage to 7-2.

The Red Wings continued to claw back with some offense of their own in the bottom of the fifth frame. C C.J. Stubbs led off the inning with a five-pitch walk, and Nasim Nunez followed it up with an opposite-field double to score Stubbs from first, cutting the lead to 7-3.

Rochester continued their climb back, adding another run in the bottom of the seventh inning. C.J. Stubbs ripped a double down the left field line, and RF Christian Franklin worked his International League-leading 73rd walk of the season, putting two runners on with one out. Two batters later, 1B Yohandy Morales cracked a two-out RBI single into center field, trimming the lead to 7-4.

The Mud Hens poured on more insurance runs in the top of the eighth inning. A single and a walk started the frame, followed by Justyn Henry Malloy crushing a 411-foot blast over the left-center field wall, extending the lead to 10-4. The rally kept going after two straight singles and a fielder's choice scored another run. Two more runs crossed the plate after Gage Workman laced Toledo's first triple of the series, padding their lead even more, 13-4.

The Red Wings entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing by nine runs and attempting to mount a comeback. One runner would reach via a walk, but no rally materialized as they dropped the series finale, 13-4.

RHP Riley Cornelio took the mound for his fourth start in a Red Wings uniform on Sunday afternoon. The Hawaii native tossed 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two. RHP Andry Lara relieved Cornelio in the fourth inning, getting two outs in the inning but allowing four runs on four hits and two walks. RHP Holden Powell concluded the fourth inning with a flyout to escape trouble. The California native came back out for the fifth inning, finishing his appearance by tossing 1.1 innings while allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. LHP Garrett Davila recorded the first scoreless appearance by a Wing pitcher, delivering a scoreless sixth inning with one hit allowed and punching out two Mud Hens in the frame. RHP Mason Thompson followed up Davila's scoreless inning with one of his own, walking one batter in the clean frame. RHP Erick Mejia secured two outs in the eighth inning, but not before giving up six runs on four hits and two walks. J.T. Arruda made his fourth appearance of the season, tossing an inning and a third of scoreless baseball.

RHP/DH J.T. Arruda earns Player of the Game honors in Sunday afternoon's contest. The Fresno State product made just his fourth career pitching appearance, all in August, tossing scoreless innings in all four appearances (0 ER/4.0 IP). The infielder has allowed four hits and two walks across those four career appearances.

The Red Wings will travel to Jacksonville to battle against the Jumbo Shrimp in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. from Vystar Ballpark.







International League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.