Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 31 at Jacksonville

Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (25-31, 52-76) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (29-26, 76-54)

Sunday - 6:35 p.m. ET - VyStar Ballpark - Jacksonville, FL

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (1-5, 9.22) vs. TBA

FRIED SHRIMP: The Rochester Red Wings looked to make it back-to-back wins against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday night, and put together a close 4-3 victory to secure the series win...RHP RILEY CORNELIO registered his second quality start in a Red Wings uniform, delivering 6.0 innings of three-run baseball while striking out seven Jumbo Shrimp...1B YOHANDY MORALES powered the Wings offense with his first-inning two-run blast, finishing 3-for-3 with two singles and a walk in the contest...SS NASIM NUÑEZ provided the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning...Rochester will look to win three in a row, and take five out of six against Jacksonville on Sunday night...

RHP RYAN LOUTOS came on and picked up the save in the ninth inning, his second with Rochester and fifth of 2025 (2 w/ MEM, 1 w/ OKC).

THE YO-HANDY MAN CAN: 1B YOHANDY MORALES powered the Wings offense in Saturday night's affair, going 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a single, and a walk in the contest...his mulit-hit performance marks his ninth of August and 21st overall, ranking him third among all Red Wing hitters...since the series against Jacksonville began, the Miami Product sports a .400 batting average (8-for-20) and a 1.178 OPS with one home run, three doubles, and three RBI.

RI(P)LEY'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT: RHP RILEY CORNELIO delivered 6.0 strong frames while striking out seven Jumbo Shrimp en route to earning his second quality start in five games since being called up to Rochester...the Hawaii native's seven-punchout performance tied his Triple-A single-game high (debut on 8/7 at NOR)... since the series began, Red Wings starting pitchers lead the International League with 27.0 innings pitched while posting a 3.67 ERA (11 ER/27.0 IP) with a combined 1.19 WHIP...

Between Rochester, Double-A Harrisburg, and High-A Wilmington this season, Cornelio leads all qualified full-season Nationals Minor Leaguers in ERA (3.08, 42 ER/122.2 IP), batting average against (.204), and WHIP (T-1st, 1.12)...he also ranks second in strikeouts (117) and third in innings pitched (122.2).

AS GOOD AS IT NASIMS: SS NASIM NUÑEZ delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, and earlier added a single and his 36th stolen base of the year...the Bronx native has hit safely in 14 of 20 games in August, boasting a team-leading .354 batting average (23-for-65) while collecting one home run, four doubles, 18 RBI, and swiping 16 bags (T-1st in IL)...

He now has 23 total hits in August, his most in a calendar month since May of 2023 (29) with Double-A Pensacola (MIA).

TEN-A OUT OF TEN: 2B JOSÉ TENA ripped a single in the first inning last night to extend his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games with Rochester dating back to 7/18 at Lehigh Valley...over the 14-game span, the Dominican Republic native boasts a .302 batting average (16-for-53) with a .403 OBP and an .856 OPS...

Tena now has 725 career hits at the professional level, between MiLB (638) and MLB (87).

PROOF IS IN THE BAKER: LF DARREN BAKER logged his second consecutive multi-hit effort and second game in a row with an extra-base hit, finishing 2-for-4 with a rally-starting double in the ninth inning, later crossing the plate as the winning run...earlier, he added a single and his 26th stolen base of the season...the California native recorded doubles on both Friday and Saturday, his first stretch of back-to-back games with an extra-base hit since 7/27 (vs. SWB) and 7/29 (at CLT)...

His second-inning stolen base marks his 26th of the season, making him one shy of second place in Red Wings history (Damon Buford, 84) and four away from back-to-back seasons with 30-plus stolen bases, which would make him the first Red Wing to accomplish the feat in franchise history.

HOLDEN IT DOWN: RHP HOLDEN POWELL hurled 2.0 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday night's win, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two Jumbo Shrimp in the process...across 10 games in August, the UCLA product is tallying a 2.70 ERA (4 ER/13.1 IP) while striking out 12 batters and recording three wins during the month...in four appearances on Saturdays, the California native has yet to give up a run in 4.2 innings, fanning four while holding opposing hitters to a .188 batting average.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2016: On this day in 2016, the Rochester Red Wings took care of the Syracuse Chiefs 4-3 thanks to a 14-strikeout performance and a dramatic ninth-inning comeback...Rochester went into the bottom of the ninth inning facing a two-run deficit...the inning started with back-to-back singles, followed by OF ADAM BRETT WALKER ripping a two-run double into left field to tie the game at three apiece...after a walk and a single loaded the bases with nobody out, C JOHN RYAN MURPHY delivered the walk-off single to complete the comeback win, 4-3...RHP JOSÉ BERRÍOS fired 8.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while logging the last 14-strikeout effort by a Red Wing to date.







International League Stories from August 31, 2025

