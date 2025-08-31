Red Sox Best Bulls 10-1
Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - The Worcester Red Sox hit for the home run cycle en route to a 10-1 win on Sunday afternoon over the Durham Bulls.
Tyler McDonough connected for a first inning grand slam against Bulls starter Logan Workman (L, 8-6). Max Ferguson hit a solo in the fifth, McDonough hit his second of the game, a two-run shot in the sixth, and Abraham Toro drilled a three-run homer in the seventh. All 10 Worcester (26-31) runs scored via the longball.
Workman worked five innings, allowing five runs and fanned seven.
Durham (28-26) managed just four hits in the loss which snapped the Bulls' three-game winning streak.
The Bulls and WooSox split their six-game series, with Worcester claiming the season series 7-5.
How It Happened: The first inning proved key as Workman retired the first two batters of the game on four pitches. However, Workman permitted a two-strike single to center by Kristian Campbell before walking the next two. McDonough worked the count to 1-2 before turning on a fastball for a grand slam to right field. Of Worcester's 10 runs, five scored via walks. Durham issued eight in the loss.
What's Next: Jesse Scholtens (1-2, 5.67) opens a seven-game, six-day series against Gwinnett from Coolray Field on Monday afternoon at 4:05 PM ET.
