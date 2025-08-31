Red Sox Best Bulls 10-1

Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - The Worcester Red Sox hit for the home run cycle en route to a 10-1 win on Sunday afternoon over the Durham Bulls.

Tyler McDonough connected for a first inning grand slam against Bulls starter Logan Workman (L, 8-6). Max Ferguson hit a solo in the fifth, McDonough hit his second of the game, a two-run shot in the sixth, and Abraham Toro drilled a three-run homer in the seventh. All 10 Worcester (26-31) runs scored via the longball.

Workman worked five innings, allowing five runs and fanned seven.

Durham (28-26) managed just four hits in the loss which snapped the Bulls' three-game winning streak.

The Bulls and WooSox split their six-game series, with Worcester claiming the season series 7-5.

How It Happened: The first inning proved key as Workman retired the first two batters of the game on four pitches. However, Workman permitted a two-strike single to center by Kristian Campbell before walking the next two. McDonough worked the count to 1-2 before turning on a fastball for a grand slam to right field. Of Worcester's 10 runs, five scored via walks. Durham issued eight in the loss.

What's Next: Jesse Scholtens (1-2, 5.67) opens a seven-game, six-day series against Gwinnett from Coolray Field on Monday afternoon at 4:05 PM ET.







International League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.