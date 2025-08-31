Ninth Inning Rally Helps Norfolk Avoid Sweep In Gwinnett

Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Norfolk Tides (26-29 | 56-72) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (29-27 | 58-73) 6-4 Sunday afternoon from Coolray Field. After dropping the first five games of the week, Norfolk is able to avoid their first time being swept this season.

Maverick Handley struck out swinging with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, but the ball got away from Stripers catcher, Sandy León, allowing Jakson Reetz to score the go-ahead run. TT Bowens would walk a batter later, scoring an extra run for additional insurance. Bowens finished the game going 2-for-4 with a walk, a RBI, and two runs scored.

Livan Soto went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double in the second inning to open the scoring for the Tides. Silas Ardoin went 2-for-4 with two RBI doubles, including the game tying knock in the sixth.

The Tides will have a day off tomorrow, as they make their return to Norfolk for a six-game home series against the Nashville Sounds. The first game against the Sounds will be on Tuesday at 6:35 PM.







International League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.