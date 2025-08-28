Worcester Defeats Durham 5-3
Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Abraham Toro hit a tie-breaking home run in the fifth as the Worcester Red Sox defeated the Durham Bulls 5-3 at the DBAP on Wednesday night.
Durham (25-25), which lost its eighth straight game, had just tied the game on a three-run blast from Jamie Westbrook in the fourth. But Toro took Bulls reliever Cole Wilcox into the right field bleachers to put the WooSox (25-28) ahead 4-3. Worcester added an insurance run in the seventh against Eric Orze.
The Bulls managed just four hits in the game, and only one after the fourth inning homer by Westbrook.
Jesse Scholtens worked four innings for the Bulls, permitting three runs and striking out seven.
How It Happened: Durham leveled the game in the fourth thanks to Westbrook's home run, which came one pitch after an ABS challenge that reversed a called second strike into a ball. With the new count of 1-1, Westbrook hammered a three-run homer. However, the lead was short-lived as Toro drilled the third pitch of the fifth inning from Wilcox into the right field stands.
Not So Great Eight: The Bulls current eight-game skid is the longest since Durham dropped eight in a row in 2014.
What's Next: Joe Boyle (6-4, 1.85) is slated to start for Durham against Jose DeLeon (0-5, 7.46) at 6:35 PM ET.
International League Stories from August 27, 2025
- Sounds Rally Twice, Fall in Extras to Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Jordan's Ninth Inning Single Shoots Redbirds Past Comets - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Fall 15-3 to IronPigs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Rebound with Thrashing of Storm Chasers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Falls to Rochester, 6-5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Watson Strikes out Nine in Stellar Start for Mud Hens - Toledo Mud Hens
- Hickey Drives in Two, WooSox Win Second Straight in Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Ritchie Fans Career-High Eleven as Stripers Edge Norfolk 2-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Boyle, Pen Lift RailRiders past Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- This Time It's Miranda with Big Home Run Late as Saints Comeback for Second Straight Night to Win 3-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Schreck Helps Lead Bisons Offense to 6-3 Victory over Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Drop Game Two against Bisons, 6-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets Struggle Again in 6-1 Loss to RailRiders on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Worcester Defeats Durham 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- August 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 27, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Take Game Two from Clippers Behind Sikkema's Six Strong - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 27 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons 'Hockey Day' with the Sabres on September 6 Includes Zach Benson Ceremonial First Pitch, Helenius/Mrtka in Prospect Autograph Session - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Drops First Game against Las Vegas 10-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Edge IronPigs in Back-And-Forth Contest - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.