Worcester Defeats Durham 5-3

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Abraham Toro hit a tie-breaking home run in the fifth as the Worcester Red Sox defeated the Durham Bulls 5-3 at the DBAP on Wednesday night.

Durham (25-25), which lost its eighth straight game, had just tied the game on a three-run blast from Jamie Westbrook in the fourth. But Toro took Bulls reliever Cole Wilcox into the right field bleachers to put the WooSox (25-28) ahead 4-3. Worcester added an insurance run in the seventh against Eric Orze.

The Bulls managed just four hits in the game, and only one after the fourth inning homer by Westbrook.

Jesse Scholtens worked four innings for the Bulls, permitting three runs and striking out seven.

How It Happened: Durham leveled the game in the fourth thanks to Westbrook's home run, which came one pitch after an ABS challenge that reversed a called second strike into a ball. With the new count of 1-1, Westbrook hammered a three-run homer. However, the lead was short-lived as Toro drilled the third pitch of the fifth inning from Wilcox into the right field stands.

Not So Great Eight: The Bulls current eight-game skid is the longest since Durham dropped eight in a row in 2014.

What's Next: Joe Boyle (6-4, 1.85) is slated to start for Durham against Jose DeLeon (0-5, 7.46) at 6:35 PM ET.







