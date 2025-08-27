Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 27 at Jacksonville

Rochester Red Wings (22-30, 49-75) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-23, 75-51)

Wednesday - 7:05 p.m. ET - VyStar Ballpark - Jacksonville, FL

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Bryce Conley (2-3, 5.51) vs. RHP Adam Mazur (6-7, 4.36)

SWEET VICTORY: In their series opener against Jacksonville on Tuesday night, Rochester swung their way to an 8-5 victory...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY was the star of the show, powering two home runs in the first three innings of the game and adding an RBI triple in the ninth for the Wings...DH NICK SCHNELL added three hits to the Red Wings' offense, and 1B YOHANDY MORALES picked up the fifth multi-hit game of his last seven starts, stretching his hit streak to eight games...on the bump, LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ recorded his third win of the year with a quality start, going 6.0 innings with six strikeouts and allowing two runs on three hits...Rochester and Jacksonville will play the second game of their six-game set Wednesday night...RHP BRYCE CONLEY will toe the rubber for the Red Wings, facing off against RHP Adam Mazur of the Jumbo Shrimp.

PINCK & ROLL: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY powered the Wing offense in Tuesday night's matchup, going 3-for-4 with two, two-run blasts, a triple, and a walk, marking both the first three extra-base hit and the first five-RBI performance of his professional career...with 29 stolen bases on the season already, the 24-year-old's two home runs made him the first Red Wing to have a 20 HR/20 SB season since DON BAYLOR in 1971 (20 HR/25 SB) and the second player to hit the mark in the International League this season (Carson Williams, DUR)...in seven games since the Toledo series began on 8/19, the former fourth-round draft selection ranks third in the International League with a .500 batting average (13-for-26), fourth with 24 total bases, tied for fourth in total hits (13), comes in fifth in both OBP (.567) and OPS (1.490) while collecting two home runs, two triples, one double, and driving in nine runs (T-6th in IL)...he is the fifth Red Wing in the Nationals era (since 2021) to launch 20 homers in the season, and the first right-handed hitter since Joey Meneses in 2022...

With one more stolen base, Pinckney will be the first Red Wing to have a 20 HR/30 SB season since at least 1940. The Alabama Products multi-home run performance marks his first since 7/18 at LHV. 19 of his 20 homers this season have come during night games, where he sports an .856 OPS across 72 games.

ALVA-LANCHE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ took the mound for his team-leading 25th start of the season, and turned in his seventh quality start of the year en route to his third win...the southpaw tossed 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while punching out six Jumbo Shrimp...the Cal Poly product continues to excel away from Innovative Field, sporting a 2.75 ERA (59 IP/18 ER) across 12 starts, while holding opponents to a .215 batting average...among Nationals Minor League pitchers this season, the southpaw leads the way in starts, ranks second with 123.0 innings pitched, and third with 114 strikeouts...additionally, he is the first left-handed Red Wings starter to make at least 25 starts in a season since Taylor Rogers in 2015...

The California native tossed his 200th inning pitched in Triple-A last night.

RING THE SCHNELL: DH NICK SCHNELL notched his 11th multi-extra-base-hit performance of the year (9 w/ ROC, 2 w/ HBG) and first three-hit performance since 7/29 at Charlotte after knocking in a two-run home run, a double, and a single at the plate in Tuesday night's contest...since 7/2, the Indiana native has reached base safely in 42 of 44 games with a .316 (55-for-174) batting average and a 1.032 OPS while knocking in 13 home runs, 10 doubles, 41 RBI, and 21 walks during the span...

Among all National Minor League players, the former first-round draft choice leads in several categories like home runs (T-1, 20), RBI (76), Hits (120), SLG (.515), 3B (10), XBH (49), total bases (219), and runs (78).

YO NO HE DIDN'T: 1B YOHANDY MORALES picked up a pair of hits, including a double, in last night's win...he finished 2-for-4 while adding a walk and a pair of runs scored at the plate...he has now hit safely in eight consecutive games since 8/17 vs. Syracuse, picking up five multi-hit games over that stretch...since the streak began, the right-handed slugger carries a .382/.432/.647 slash line with five extra-base hits (2 HR, 3 2B)...away from home with both Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, Morales carries an .824 OPS across 46 total games...

The University of Miami product has set career-bests in several statistical categories this season, including games played (105), hits (113), doubles (26), home runs (14), RBI (60), and walks (48).

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2017: On this day in 2017, the Rochester Red Wings pulled out a close victory against the Buffalo Bisons, 4-3...RHP AARON SLEGERS delivered eight quality frames, allowing three runs on five hits while punching out 10 Bison batters in the contest, tying his season total for that year...RHP MICHAEL TONKIN shut down the game with his fifth save of the year, striking out one to close the victory...C ANTHONY RECKER and 3B LEONARDO REGINATTO collected one RBI apiece to lead the Wing offense.







