Schultz Impresses on Sunday But Knights Fall 6-4

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Charlotte Knights picked up a big boost to their pitching staff when left-hander Noah Schultz was reinstated from the IL ahead of Sunday's game against the Norfolk Tides. Schultz and the Knights jumped out to a strong start; however, the Tides used an eighth inning rally to take the series finale by a score of 6-4.

Schultz covered the first two innings, recorded four strikeouts, and did not allow an earned run. Will Robertson and Tim Elko each connected with RBI base-hits in the top of the third inning that gave Charlotte a 2-1 advantage. Dru Baker's single in the top of the fourth scored Bryan Ramos and extended the Knights lead to 3-1.

Once Schultz departed, the bullpen was tasked with covering the final seven frames. Kyle Tyler and Peyton Pallette each pitched two innings and limited the Tides to one run during that span. Norfolk then knotted the game 3-3 when the Tides took advantage of a Knights error in the seventh.

In the bottom of the eighth Charlotte had a hard time throwing strikes. Norfolk drew four walks, two with the bases loaded, and built a 6-3 lead.

The Knights never quit and made the game interesting in the top of the ninth. Four straight Charlotte hitters reached base to begin the frame that included an RBI double by Jacob Gonzalez. Unfortunately, the rally, and the game, ended with the tying run on base.

Charlotte continues their road trip on Tuesday against the Nashville Sounds. The Knights and Sounds square off in Game One at 7:35pm ET.







