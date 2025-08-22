Ritchie, Stripers Dealt 6-1 Setback in Memphis
Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (24-24) capitalized on a shaky outing from Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie to hand the Gwinnett Stripers (22-25) a 6-1 loss on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. Gwinnett still leads the series 2-1.
Decisive Plays: Jesus Bastidas powered the Stripers to a 1-0 lead with a solo home run (3) off Ian Bedell in the top of the first inning. That advantage was short-lived as the Redbirds scored three runs off Ritchie (L, 2-1) - two coming on a bloop double by Cesar Prieto - to go up 3-1 in the bottom of the first. Memphis tacked on two more in the fourth on an RBI double by Noah Mendlinger and RBI single by JJ Wetherholt, both runs going to Ritchie's final line. A solo home run by Matt Koperniak (13) off Enoli Paredes made it 6-1 in the seventh.
Key Contributors: Bastidas (2-for-4, homer, RBI) and Luke Waddell (2-for-4, double) each had multi-hit efforts for the Stripers. Following 3.2 one-run frames from Memphis starter Ian Bedell, Redbirds' relievers Nick Raquet (W, 1-2), Roddery Munoz, and Gordon Graceffo combined on 5.1 scoreless innings to finish the game. Prieto went 3-for-3 with a double and game-high two RBIs.
Noteworthy: Bastidas and Jarred Kelenic (1-for-4) both extended their hitting streaks to nine games. The solo homer by Bastidas was Gwinnett's seventh clout through three games this week. Ritchie saw a 7.1-inning scoreless streak snapped in the three-run first inning.
Next Game (Friday, August 22): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 8:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-2, 4.72 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Aaron Wilkerson (5-3, 3.94 ERA) of the Redbirds. Radio Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. ET on 1077TheBreeze.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 26): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 8:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Xolos de Gwinnett Tie Dye T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. on 1077TheBreeze.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
