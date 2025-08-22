Jacksonville Sweeps Doubleheader against Worcester

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - Thanks to stellar pitching and a great day from Connor Norby and Victor Mesa Jr., the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp swept their doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox, 4-0 and 11-3, Thursday from Polar Park.

Jacksonville (74-48, 27-20) struck first in game one. With one out in the third, Jacob Berry was hit by a pitch. With a runner at first, MLB rehabber Norby (2) smashed a two-run blast, giving the Shrimp an early lead.

Leading 2-0 in the fourth, Nathan Martorella walked and Cody Morissette singled. Following a mound visit, Shane Saski rolled an RBI groundout, extending the Jumbo Shrimp's lead to three.

In the seventh, Johnny Olmstead singled. Following a flyout, Morissette and Sasaki ripped back-to-back knocks. With the bases loaded, Matthew Etzel grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Morissette from third, and making it 4-0. Jacksonville did not allow a run in the bottom of the inning, securing a game one victory.

Worcester (62-60, 21-27) opened the scoring in game two. With one out in the first, Kristian Campbell walked. Mikey Romero singled, putting runners at first and second. With two runners on, Trayce Thompson lined an RBI single, giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Up one in the second, Corey Rosier worked a leadoff walk. Following a lineout, Karson Simas and Nick Sogard reached via a single and walk. With the bases juiced, Campbell grounded into a RBI fielder's choice, adding another run for Worcester, 2-0.

Jacksonville blew the game open in the fifth. Olmstead and Jack Winkler hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. With two on, Brian Navarreto laced an RBI single, making it 2-1. A wild pitch moved both runners up, and with two runners in scoring position, Sasaki blooped an RBI single, tying the game. Etzel reached base via catcher's interference, and it loaded the bases. Following a pitching change, Berry smoked an RBI single, giving the Shrimp a 3-2 lead. With the bases still juiced, Deyvison De Los Santos worked a bases loaded walk, bringing home the fourth run of the inning. Two batters later, Mesa Jr. (5) clobbered a grand slam, making it 8-2.

The Red Sox rallied in the fifth. With two outs, Thompson singled and advanced to second via a wild pitch. With a runner in scoring position, Nathan Hickey cracked an RBI single, making it a five-run game, 8-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the seventh. Jacksonville got back-to-back baserunners on a hit by pitch and a walk. With De Los Santos and Joe Mack on base, Mesa Jr. smacked a two-run double. Following two straight outs and a wild pitch, Navarreto walked. With runners at the corners, Sasaki hit an infield RBI single, extending the lead to 11-3. Worcester's bats stayed hot in the seventh. Nick Sogard and Campbell lined two straight single. With runners on first and second, Romero smacked an RBI single, cutting into the deficit, 11-4.

Jacksonville and Worcester continue their series on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 10.38 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and LHP Payton Tolle (1-1, 4.50) counters for the Red Sox. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







International League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.