Mets Struggle in 16-1 Loss to Indians on Thursday Night

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - In the most lopsided games of the year, the Syracuse Mets fell to the Indianapolis Indians, 16-1, on a sunny Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Indianapolis (72-50 30-18) wasted no time getting its offense going in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Nick Solak hit a solo home run to put the Indians in front, 1-0.

The Indians put their foot on the gas in second, scoring six runs. RBI singles by Tsung-Che Cheng and Alika Williams made it 3-0, then a three-run double by Nick Yorke extended Indy's lead to 6-0. Later in the inning, a Rafael Flores RBI single added to the lead, 7-0.

In the fourth, Indianapolis scored three more runs. Solak brought a run home with a groundout, and a two-run knock by Flores stretched the advantage to 10-0.

To add to the Syracuse (62-61, 31-17) deficit, Indianapolis tallied five runs in the fifth inning. A two-run single by Williams, two-run double by Yorke, and a bases-loaded walk by Sammy Siani made it 15-0.

The Mets scored their only run in the sixth when Luke Ritter hit a solo home run to make it 15-1.

In the seventh, the Indians scored their final run on an RBI single by Brett Sullivan to take a 16-1 lead.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

