Prieto Pops Three Hits in Memphis Win over Gwinnett
Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 6-1 win on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Memphis fell behind in the top of the first inning for the third consecutive game to start the series. The Redbirds fought back immediately with three runs in the bottom half. Memphis added on and held that lead through the ninth for its first win of the series.
Shortstop Cesar Prieto was perfect at the plate. The left-handed hitter went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a stolen base. Prieto pushed his team-leading hit total to 114 in the win. Second baseman Noah Mendlinger went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in his Triple-A debut.
Right fielder Matt Koperniak smacked his team-lead-tying 13th home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning, 421 feet to right field. Koperniak went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the victory.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell made his third start off the Injured List on Thursday night. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on four hits, walked none and struck out six in 3.2 innings pitched. Nick Raquet (1-2) allowed one baserunner in 2.1 innings of shutout relief and struck out three.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, August 22 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
