From the Heart of the Commonwealth to Sin City, Saints 2026 Opponents Stretch from East to West

ST. PAUL, MN - For the first time in the 34-year history of the St. Paul Saints franchise, they will play a game in the western time zone. After welcoming a Pacific Coast League team to CHS Field in 2025, the Saints will gas up the private jet (or whatever commercial flight gets them there) and try not to crap out as they will head to VEGAS BABY. While that trip highlights the Saints road portion of their schedule, the Saints welcome three northeast teams, including one first ever matchup, to CHS Field. The Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) open the home portion of the Saints schedule while the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets) and Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), for the first time, make visits to Lowertown.

For the first time in three seasons the Saints open 2026 on the road. The begin the year at Victory Field against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), with their earliest start in franchise history during a three-game series from Friday, March 27-Sunday, March 29.

The home opener is on Tuesday, March 31 with a six-game series against the WooSox, the second straight season the two teams will play, both times at CHS Field.

The International League will continue the schedule it's adopted over the last four seasons, six-game series with a universal Monday off day. The lone exceptions to the six-game series are the three-game series to open the season and a three-game series from July 17-19, in which the Saints will be host the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), following the four-day Major League All-Star break.

The Saints have one, 12-game homestand with the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) May 12-17 followed by the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) from May 19-24. They will also host a nine-game homestand with the Bats from July 17-19 and then the Clippers from July 21-26. The Saints have one, two-week roadtrip that has them playing the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) from August 11-16 and then the Clippers from August 18-23.

The Saints play just two first-time opponents as the IronPigs head to CHS Field from April 14-19 and then a first time trip out west to battle the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's) from May 5-10.

The 150-game schedule will consist of 75 home games and 75 road games. Game times, along with information on single game and group tickets, will be announced at a later date.

For the first time in franchise history the Saints will play two teams a total of 24 times: the Clippers and Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) with 12 at home and 12 on the road against each team. The Saints play 21 games against the Bats, nine at home and 12 on the road. They play their closest rival, the I-Cubs, and Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) each 18 times (both six at home and 12 on the road). There are 15 games against the Indians, six at home and nine in the road. The Saints have a six-game home series against the WooSox, IronPigs, Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) and Syracuse Mets while they have one six-game roadtrip against the Aviators.

Most series are six games in length, with the two exceptions previously mentioned, beginning on Tuesday and going through Sunday with every Monday being a league-wide off-day.

Overall, the Saints have 11 homestands, with one, 12-game homestand, one nine-game homestand and nine, six-game homestands.

The Saints have one, 12 game roadtrip, nine, six-game roadtrips, and one, three-game roadtrip. The four-day All-Star break takes place July 13-16, preceding the lone three-game homestand.

In all, 42 of the 75 Saints home games will take place Friday-Sunday and 54 of 75 Thursday-Sunday. There is a total of one home game in March, 14 in April, 15 in May, 13 in June, 14 in July, 12 in August, and six in September.

Full and half season tickets for the 2026 season are currently available. For more information contact the Saints ticket office at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

