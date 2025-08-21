Omaha's Winning Streak Snapped in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers' 4-game winning streak came to an end Thursday, at the hand of a 9-5 loss to the Columbus Clippers.

The Clippers scored 2 runs in the first off starter Stephen Kolek and led for the rest of the afternoon, adding 2 runs in the 3rd and one in the 4th. Kolek was charged with 5 runs on 8 hits in just 3.0 innings, while striking out 5.

Bobby Dalbec kept the Storm Chasers close early in the game, connecting on solo homers in the 2nd and 4th, for the 21st multi-homer game of his professional career.

In the 5th, the Storm Chasers brought the score within one run, as Isan Diaz scored on a Michael Massey groundout and Jac Caglianone singled in MJ Melendez to close the deficit to a 5-4 margin.

After Nick Robertson allowed an inherited runner to score in the 4th, Luinder Avila pitched a 1-2-3 5th inning but allowed single runs in the 6th and 7th to score, pushing the Columbus lead to 7-4.

Eric Cerantola allowed a pair to cross in the 8th, giving the Clippers a 9-4 lead into the final inning. Down to the game's final strike, Michael Massey connected on his 3rd home run while on rehab this season, but the solo shot was not enough as the Clippers held on to win 9-5.

The Storm Chasers look to bounce back Friday with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Huntington Park.







