Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: August 26-31

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - After a two-week road trip, the Bats return home next week to kick of a stretch of 12-straight games at Louisville Slugger Field! Next week's homestand will feature Pride Night, a performance by BirdZerk!, plenty of deals on food and drinks, and not one, but two fireworks shows! You won't want to miss out on any of the fun!

In their homestand from Tuesday, August 26 to Sunday, August 31, the Bats will take on the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. This is the final time that these two teams will meet this season, and it is the final series that the teams will play before September roster expansions at the Major League level, so be sure to come out to the ballpark to catch all the excitement!

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, with all games besides Wednesday, August 27 and Friday, August 29 being broadcast on Sports Talk 790. Wednesday and Friday's games will be broadcast on Talk Radio 1080. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, August 26 - Louisville Bats vs. Columbus Clippers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Pride Night: Join us as we celebrate love, inclusion and equality in the Bats community, presented by Louisville Pride Foundation.

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands, including Gustavo's Mexican Grill!

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Wednesday, August 27 - Louisville Bats vs. Columbus Clippers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 11:00 a.m., with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

Senior Day: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's contest, presented by Humana.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

Thursday, August 28 - Louisville Bats vs. Columbus Clippers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 16-ounce Pepsi products!

Thrifty Thursday Ticket Offer: Every Thursday home game for the rest of the season, fans can purchase left field reserve tickets for only $4! Tickets may also be "upgraded" with the appropriate additional ticket fee.

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

Friday, August 29 - Louisville Bats vs. Columbus Clippers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

UofL Health Night: Presented by Frazier Rehab Center, the Bats will play in their special green "Brain Injury Awareness" jerseys in Friday's game. The jerseys will be auctioned off online after the game for a week to 10 days, with proceeds going back to the Frazier Rehab Center designated for Brain Injury Awareness.

Gametime Happy Hour: From 6-9 p.m., enjoy 12oz cans of Miller Lite and Coors Light for just $3, presented by Miller Lite.

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Brake the Bank: Stick around after the final out for Brake the Bank, presented by Tony's Brake & Alignment. During the game, fans can purchase bags of tennis balls to throw at targets in the Outfield, where they will have a chance to win awards including $500 cash, a $250 gift certificate from Tony's Brake and Alignment, Bats tickets, and more.

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

Friends & Family Night: With purchase of a special ticket package, receive four reserved tickets to the game, hats, hotdogs and sodas! Ticket package must be purchased in advance.

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

Saturday, August 30 - Louisville Bats vs. Columbus Clippers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

RiverBats Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a home white throwback RiverBats replica jersey, presented by Total Cleaning Solutions.

Party at the Park: Featuring $4 Cupcake Vineyards Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails and $6 Select Craft Beers including Falls City.

BirdZerk!: A staple at minor league ballparks, BirdZerk! will return to Louisville Slugger Field to entertain the crowd with more hilarious comedy routines, presented by Unified Technologies!

Food Truck: The Lil' Cheezers food truck will be located down the right field line throughout the ballgame!

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the final out for another fantastic fireworks show, presented by First Harrison Bank!

Sunday, August 31 - Louisville Bats vs. Columbus Clippers

Gates Open: All gates will open for the Bats' only Sunday night game of the season at 5:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

Kids Day: Kids Club members can enjoy free admission to Sunday's game, and all kids 12 and under will receive a free kids meal (one per child) at the ballpark. Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is sponsored by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Labor Day Eve Picnic Package Offer: With purchase of a special ticket package, fans can take part in a Labor Day Eve Picnic in the Penn Station Picnic area when gates open at 5 p.m. The meal will consist of hot dogs, sandwiches, and two sides, along with lemonade and water. Each ticket package is just $25 per person, so come out and celebrate Labor Day Eve with us at the ballpark!

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, Philly's Best will feature $4 non-alcoholic slushies at the top of Section 124 and Home Plate Snacks Concession Stand.

$4 Cupcake Vineyards Wine Pours: Cap off your weekend with $4 Cupcake Vineyards Six-Ounce Wine Pours at the ballpark!

Outback Steakhouse Tent: Visit the Outback Steakhouse tent to get free swag, coupons, and enter for a chance to win FREE Outback Steakhouse for an entire year!

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the final out for another fantastic fireworks show, presented by Cupcake Vineyards!

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.







