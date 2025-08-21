Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 21 vs. Toledo

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens (29-18, 68-54) vs. Rochester Red Wings (20-27, 47-72)

Thursday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Troy Watson (2-0, 1.31) vs. RHP Bryce Conley (2-2, 4.60)

WHITE HOT WEDNESDAY: The Rochester White Hots faced off against the Toledo Mud Hens for game two of their six-game series on a dreary Wednesday evening...despite the cold temperatures, the Mud Hens remained red hot, defeating the White Hots 7-4...1B YOHANDY MORALES blasted his ninth homer of the season as part of a multi-hit ballgame, and LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ struck out seven over 5.2 innings of work...Rochester looks to snap their two-game skid and get back into the win column this afternoon, sending RHP BRYCE CONLEY to the mound against Toledo RHP Troy Watson.

DREW PROCESS: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ made his 24th start (T-1st in IL) of the season last night, allowing three earned on three hits while striking out seven and walking three...across four starts in August, the southpaw has logged a 2.95 ERA (6 ER/18.1 IP) while holding opponents to a .194 batting average...among qualified Nationals Minor League pitchers this season, Alvarez leads the way in starts (24), ranks second with 117.0 innings pitched, third with 108 strikeouts, and seventh with a 4.15 ERA (54 ER/117.0 IP)...

Over the last eight games since 8/12, Red Wings starters lead all Triple-A teams with a 3.00 ERA (15 ER/45.0 IP) and 0.93 WHIP, and lead all Minor League teams with 45.0 innings pitched.

YO, YO, YO YOUR BOAT: 1B YOHANDY MORALES turned in a multi-hit performance on Wednesday, including a solo home run in the first inning for his ninth in a Red Wings uniform...he finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, his second-straight night with two hits...his homer came off the bat at 102.7 MPH, raising his average exit velocity to a team-leading 91.9 MPH...

Eight of Morales' nine homers with Rochester this season have come during night games.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: LF TREY LIPSCOMB made it back-to-back games with an RBI double in the fourth inning of Wednesday's contest, and finished 1-for-4 while adding a run scored...the Tennessee alum's 10th double of August gives him the most of any Triple-A batter this month, and tied for the second-most of any Minor League hitter...Lipscomb has picked up a hit in all six games he's played against Toledo in his professional career, dating back to 4/17/2024...

Lipscomb has turned in seven multi-hit games in August, tied with ANDRÉS CHAPARRO for most on the team.

KING JULIAN: In his first appearance as a Red Wing, RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ came in with two outs in the top of the seventh and stranded two runners with a strikeout...he finished his outing allowing three earned on four hits across 1.0 inning, while striking out three and walking one...Fernandez became the 41st Red Wings pitcher to appear in a game this season and the 66th player overall.

MEJIA-INGFUL IMPACT: RHP ERICK MEJIA picked up his fifth straight scoreless appearance out of the Rochester bullpen in Wednesday's game, striking out the side in the eighth inning...the Dominican Republic native also made it four straight games without allowing a hit...during his five-game scoreless streak (since 8/9 at NOR), the 30 year old has allowed just three baserunners (2 hits, 1 walk) while striking out nine batters and holding opponents to a .118 batting average over 5.0 scoreless frames.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2024: On this day last year, the Red Wings shut down the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-1...RHP TYLER STUART took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, getting the first two outs before allowing the first and only hit of the game for the IronPigs...the Illinois native finished his day tossing 6.2 innings while allowing just one run on one hit and punching out six in the contest...RHP ADONIS MEDINA and RHP RICO GARCIA delivered the last 2.1 innings, combining for four strikeouts on just one hit, marking the eighth nine-inning one-hitter by a Red Wing pitching staff since at least 2004...DH CARTER KIEBOOM and 3B BRADY HOUSE paced the offense, collecting two RBI apiece to lead Rochester to the 4-1 victory.







