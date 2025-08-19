Maximo Acosta Debuts for Marlins

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder Maximo Acosta made his major league debut for the Miami Marlins, Monday at loanDepot Park. Acosta is the 16th former Jumbo Shrimp to make his debut in 2025

Acosta hit eighth for the Marlins in their 8-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals and started at second base.

At the time of his promotion, the Venezuelan had the most home runs on the active roster (12) and was tied for the most RBIs (49).

Originally signed as a minor league free agent by the Texas Rangers in 2019, he spent his first four professional seasons as a member of the Rangers organization. Acosta was traded to the Marlins on December 11, 2024, along with LHP Brayan Mendoza and SS Echedry Vargas in exchange for 3B Jake Burger.

After spending 2021 and 2022 with Low-A Down East and High-A Hickory, the right-hander tallied career-bests in 2024 with Double-A Frisco. In 104 games he slashed, .288/.353/.425/.778 with eight home runs, 58 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.

Acosta is the 16th former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins), right-handers Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics) and Nic Enright (May 25, Cleveland Guardians), outfielders Victor Mesa Jr. (May 26, Miami Marlins) and Heriberto Hernandez (May 30, Miami Marlins), infielder Jack Winkler (May 31, Miami Marlins) right-hander Robinson Piña (June 20, Miami Marlins), left-hander Josh Simpson (June 21, Miami Marlins), Troy Johnston (July 29, Miami Marlins) and Jakob Marsee (August 1, Miami Marlins). A total of 1,040 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







International League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.