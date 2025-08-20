August 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (58-61, 19-26) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (57-60, 18-24)

Tuesday, August 19 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Antonio Santos (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Ethan Pecko (0-1, 10.50)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a six-game series tonight vs. the 2024 Triple-A champs Sugar Land...right-hander Antonio Santos is slated to make his 21st appearance of the season (16th start) and first with Iowa...right-hander Ethan Pecko is scheduled to start for Sugar Land.

ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE: The I-Cubs allowed four runs in the first inning but came back to earn a 8-5 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday... Caleb Knight went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI, Forrest Wall, Hayden Cantrelle and Jame Triantos each had two hits... Riley Martin, Caleb Kilian, Tom Cosgrove and Ethan Roberts combined for 6.1 scoreless innings in relief with Roberts picking up his fourth save.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: On Sunday, Iowa and Worcester matched up for the second of two day games last series...Iowa improved to 26-18 in such games this season which is the most day game wins in the International League this season ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (25-11)...Sugar Land has gone 9-7 in day games this season.

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long hit his 18th home run Friday night and his second in his last six games...the 18 home runs gave Long a career high, surpassing the 17 he hit between Advanced-A South Bend and Double-A Knoxville last season...Long has reached base in 30 straight games, the second longest active streak in the International League, the longest of his career and the second-longest by an I-Cub since Yonathan Perlaza reached in 34 straight games in 2023...during this stretch, Long is batting .318 (34-for-107) with 18 runs scored, seven doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI.

ONE-NIL: Wednesday, the I-Cubs won over Worcester by a 1-0 score...it marked Iowa's first 1-0 game since they were defeated by Nashville on June 22...it was the sixth 1-0 game of the season for the I-Cubs, compared to just one such game in 2024.

VS. SUGAR LAND: The I-Cubs and Space Cowboys face off the first time in franchise history this week...it marks the first time Iowa has hosted a Texas team since they hosted the San Antonio Missions from Aug. 19-22.

BIG TIME BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his 11th home run off the season off Alex Hoppe ...Ballesteros has hit all of his home runs this season off right-handed pitching...Bally has hit two home runs in his last 10 games and has hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games dating back to July 24 at Louisville.

BACK TO THE PCL: Iowa will play a team from the Pacific Coast League since joining the International League in 2022...tonight marks the first of a 12-game stretch in which the I-Cubs will play clubs from the Pacific Coast League, including six this week vs. Sugar Land and six next week at Las Vegas.

THE JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara has gone 5-for-12 with four runs, a double, a home run and four RBI in his last three games...the homer marked his 16th home run of the season marked his third in his last seven games...in addition, it marked a career high for him, surpassing the 15 he hit in 2022 with Low-A Myrtle Beach...Kevin ranks among Cubs minor leaguers in RBI (T-4th, 63), homers (T-5th), slugging percentage (5th, .472) and OPS (7th, .823).

HOW GRAND: Friday night, Forrest Wall hit a grand slam to put the I-Cubs ahead in the game...it marked the second grand slam of his career and the fifth of the season by Iowa (last - 6/21 at NAS, Pérez)...Wall hit a home run for his first hit as an Iowa player, making him the first I-Cub to do so since Jake Hager on July 3, 2024.

TO RECAP: Iowa and Worcester split the six-game series last week...it marked the first time the I-Cubs and WooSox played against each other in franchise history...both teams joined the International League in 2021...in addition, it marks the first match up between the Boston Red Sox Triple-A club and the Chicago Cubs Triple-A club since 1990.







