Stripers Slug Three Homers, Open Series with 7-1 Win in Memphis
Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Home runs by Jesus Bastidas, Carlos Rodriguez, and David McCabe propelled the Gwinnett Stripers (21-24) to a 7-1 series-opening triumph over the Memphis Redbirds (23-23) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Five Stripers pitchers in a bullpen game combined to allow one run on five hits.
Decisive Plays: The red-hot Bastidas opened the scoring, blasting a solo home run (2) to the grass hill in left field for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. A bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Conner Capel made it 2-0 Stripers in the second. Memphis cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the second on a two-out RBI single by Michael Siani. Gwinnett gained separation with a two-run sixth to go up 4-1, then put the game away with a three-run eighth powered by a solo homer from Rodriguez (7) and two-run blast by McCabe (1).
Key Contributors: Bastidas (2-for-5, homer, RBI), Rodriguez (2-for-4, homer, RBI), and Jonathan Ornelas (2-for-3, RBI) all had multi-hit games for the Stripers. Following 2.0 innings (3 H, 1 ER) from spot starter Anderson Pilar, relievers Blake Burkhalter (W, 2-2), Hayden Harris (H, 5), Enoli Paredes, and Wander Suero combined for 7.0 scoreless innings to finish the game. Memphis starer Quinn Mathews (L, 3-5) lost despite pitching 5.0 two-run innings.
Noteworthy: McCabe, called up from Double-A Columbus on Monday, homered for his first career Triple-A hit. He and Rodriguez combined to deliver just the eighth two-homer inning for the Stripers this year. Bastidas and Jarred Kelenic (1-for-5) each extended hitting streaks to seven games. Harris (9 games, 10.2 innings) and Suero (7 games, 7.0 innings) extended scoreless inning streaks.
Next Game (Wednesday, August 20): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m. at AutoZone Park. RHP Carlos Carrasco will make his Stripers debut opposite RHP Max Rajcic (0-1, 4.03 ERA) of the Redbirds. Radio Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 26): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Xolos de Gwinnett Tie Dye T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
