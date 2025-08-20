Rick Sweet Moves to Third All-Time in Minor League Wins, Raynel Delgado Hits for the Cycle

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Nashville Sounds manager Rick Sweet moved into third place all-time for wins in Minor League history, while Raynel Delgado completed the cycle in a 7-3 win over the Louisville Bats on Tuesday at First Horizon Park. Sweet earned his 2,418th victory of his career, and Delgado notched the first cycle by a Sounds hitter since Caleb Gindl achieved the feat in 2011. Robert Gasser tossed 4.0 shutout frames in his third Triple-A rehab start, while Rhys Hoskins worked a walk in his first.

Nashville scored first in the bottom of the second against Louisville starter Adam Plutko. Jared Oliva singled and Delgado homered over the right center field wall to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Sounds opened the game up off Plutko. Hoskins walked, Jeferson Quero singled, and Oliver Dunn walked to load the bases. Oliva reached first, and Hoskins scored on a fielding error to extend the lead 3-0. Delgado cleared the bases on a three-RBI triple to right, putting Nashville up 6-0.

The Bats scratched across their first runs in the top of the fifth off Sounds reliever Rob Zastryzny. Ryan Vilade walked, and P.J. Higgins homered to cut the deficit, 6-2. In the top of the seventh, Christian Encarnacion-Strand notched a solo homer against Nashville reliever Julian Merryweather to make it 6-3.

The Sounds bounced back in the bottom of the eighth against Bats reliever Lenny Torres Jr. Oliva and Delgado collected back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third. Delgado's base knock completed the fourth cycle in Sounds history, and the first to do it at home. A steal by Delgado allowed Oliva to score on the throw down, increasing the Sounds lead, 7-3.

Nashville reliever Joel Payamps tossed a perfect ninth inning to finalize a 7-3 win for the Sounds. The victory earned Sweet the No. 3 spot as all-time winningest manager in Minor League history.

Left-hander Tate Kuehner makes his second start in a Sounds uniform on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT from First Horizon Park.

POSTGAME NOTES:

THE SWEET SPOT: With tonight's win, Sounds Manager Rick Sweet moved into third all-time in managerial wins in Minor League history. He passed Buddy Bailey and owns a career record of 2,418-2,225 over his 35-year career as a minor league manager. 2025 is Sweet's fifth consecutive season at the helm for Nashville and his 11th year in a row as the Brewers' Triple-A manager. During his time with Nashville, he owns a 464-370 record (.556) and the Sounds' all-time winningest manager. He has three International League Manager of the Year awards to his name ('22, '09, '08) as well as being named Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year in 1994 and was named Triple-A Manager of the Year by Baseball America in 2010. With 29 games remaining this year, Sweet is 79 (Bob Coleman, 2,496) wins away from second place, and 113 wins away (Stan Wasiak, 2,530) from the most wins in Minor League history.

SPIN CYCLE: With a single in the bottom of the eighth inning, Raynel Delgado completed Nashville's first cycle since Caleb Gindl on July 10, 2011, at Albuquerque. He is the fourth player in team history to hit for the cycle, and the first in franchise history to do it at home. He joins Gindl, J.R. House (2004), and Tike Redman (2001). Delgado started his night with a two-run home run in the second inning, followed it with a three-RBI triple in the third, legged out a double in the sixth before stepping to the plate a single shy with one-out in the bottom of the eighth to finish 4-for-4 with a career-high five RBI. He's the seventh different Nashville player to have four hits in a game this year and the fourth player to have five RBI. It's the first four-hit game of his professional career (636 games). He had previously had four RBI in a game three times, with his last coming on August 17, 2022, playing with Double-A Akron in the Guardians organization. He also had two four-RBI games during the 2021 season.

PREMIUM PETROL: Southpaw Robert Gasser looked dominant in his seventh rehab start of the year. The Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect worked four scoreless innings on the bump with one hit allowed and a pair of strikeouts to negate a couple of walks issued. Through three starts with Nashville as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery that ended his 2024 season prematurely, Gasser owns a 1.00 ERA through nine innings with eight strikeouts and four walks. The two walks were the most he had allowed through his first six rehab starts. He has now allowed one or fewer hits five of his seven games this season. The 52 pitches and four-innings worked Tuesday night are both season highs for Gasser.

FEELING SUSH: Jesus Liranzo extended his current streak without allowing an earned run to 13 games and 16.2 IP. He now sits an out away from tying the most innings without allowing an earned run for a Nashville pitcher this year, trailing Tyler Jay. His 13 games are also the second-most for a Sounds' pitcher this year behind Jay. Since beginning his streak on July 6, Liranzo has not allowed even a hit in seven of his 13 appearances, including five of the seven games he has pitched this month. The right-hander is holding opponents to a .123 BAA (7-for-57) and owns a 0.66 WHIP with 19 strikeouts and four walks. His 13 games are tied for the fifth-longest streak in the International League this season. On the year, Liranzo leads the Sounds in appearances (39 G) and owns a 2-3 record with four holds, has converted on 5-of-7 save opportunities, and boasts a 3.26 ERA.







