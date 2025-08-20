Four Homers Power Chasers to Series Opening Win

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - Behind 4 home runs and a quality start, the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Columbus Clippers 9-4 in the series opener Tuesday night at Huntington Park.

After a 57-minute weather delay prior to first pitch, the Storm Chasers exploded for a 4-run 1st inning, with Harold Castro scoring on a wild pitch and Bobby Dalbec connecting on a 3-run home run.

The Chasers added 2 more in the 2nd inning, on solo homers from Isan Diaz and Castro. The reigning IL Player of the Week, Castro finished the day 2-for-4, his 4th straight game with a home run and 6th consecutive multi-hit game.

One more run scored in the 3rd inning, as Peyton Wilson doubled home Dalbec for a 7-0 Chasers advantage.

Omaha starter Chandler Champlain retired his first 6 hitters and faced the minimum through 3.0 innings before 3 hits plated 2 Clippers runs in the fourth. The stretch of 3 hits in 4 batters was Champlain's only trouble of the night as he retired his final 8 for his 3rd quality start in his last 5 outings, allowing just the 2.0 runs over 6.0 innings.

Jac Caglianone added insurance for Omaha in the 7th with a 2-run homer, his 3rd within a 4-game space on Major League rehab.

The Clippers countered with a run in the bottom of the 7th on an RBI single off Beck Way, but Way followed with a perfect 8th inning to keep the Chasers up 9-3. Brandon Johnson surrendered another RBI single in the bottom of the 9th but otherwise kept Columbus at bay, for the 9-4 score that held to be final.

The series continues Wednesday with a 5:15 p.m. CT first pitch and right-hander Ben Kudrna slated to make his Triple-A debut.







