Four Homers Power Chasers to Series Opening Win
Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - Behind 4 home runs and a quality start, the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Columbus Clippers 9-4 in the series opener Tuesday night at Huntington Park.
After a 57-minute weather delay prior to first pitch, the Storm Chasers exploded for a 4-run 1st inning, with Harold Castro scoring on a wild pitch and Bobby Dalbec connecting on a 3-run home run.
The Chasers added 2 more in the 2nd inning, on solo homers from Isan Diaz and Castro. The reigning IL Player of the Week, Castro finished the day 2-for-4, his 4th straight game with a home run and 6th consecutive multi-hit game.
One more run scored in the 3rd inning, as Peyton Wilson doubled home Dalbec for a 7-0 Chasers advantage.
Omaha starter Chandler Champlain retired his first 6 hitters and faced the minimum through 3.0 innings before 3 hits plated 2 Clippers runs in the fourth. The stretch of 3 hits in 4 batters was Champlain's only trouble of the night as he retired his final 8 for his 3rd quality start in his last 5 outings, allowing just the 2.0 runs over 6.0 innings.
Jac Caglianone added insurance for Omaha in the 7th with a 2-run homer, his 3rd within a 4-game space on Major League rehab.
The Clippers countered with a run in the bottom of the 7th on an RBI single off Beck Way, but Way followed with a perfect 8th inning to keep the Chasers up 9-3. Brandon Johnson surrendered another RBI single in the bottom of the 9th but otherwise kept Columbus at bay, for the 9-4 score that held to be final.
The series continues Wednesday with a 5:15 p.m. CT first pitch and right-hander Ben Kudrna slated to make his Triple-A debut.
International League Stories from August 19, 2025
- Rick Sweet Moves to Third All-Time in Minor League Wins, Raynel Delgado Hits for the Cycle - Nashville Sounds
- Ninth-Inning Rally Surges Indians over Syracuse - Indianapolis Indians
- Four Homers Power Chasers to Series Opening Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Toledo Hits Five Home Runs in 12-4 Win over Rochester - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mud Hens Surge Past Red Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Brandon Sproat Shines But Syracuse Falls to Indianapolis, 6-5, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Delgado, Sounds Topple Bats in 7-3 Opener - Louisville Bats
- Rafael Lantigua Sets Franchise Record Drawing Five Walks as 'Pigs Stroll by Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Top Prospect Bazzana Makes Columbus Debut - Columbus Clippers
- IronPigs Beat Bulls 8-2 - Durham Bulls
- Hamilton Homers, WooSox Take Opener 4-3 over Jacksonville - Worcester Red Sox
- Jacksonville Falls in Series Opener to Worcester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tuesday Night's Game vs. Charlotte Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- August 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tuesday's Bisons/RailRiders Postponed Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 19 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Maximo Acosta Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Syracuse Mets Unveil 2026 Schedule - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.