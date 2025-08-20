Hamilton Homers, WooSox Take Opener 4-3 over Jacksonville
Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (62-58) notched a series-opening victory over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (72-48) on Tuesday night, a 4-3 win at Polar Park.
The WooSox trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the first, but David Hamilton changed the score quickly. For the second week in a row, he delivered a leadoff home run, smacking a solo shot to right-center.
In five games since returning from Boston, Hamilton has been on base 12 times and homered twice.
The 1-1 scoreline held until the bottom of the fourth, when Seby Zavala stepped up with men on the corners and one out. Zavala worked a 2-2 count, then drilled a go-ahead double down the left field line, plating Trayce Thompson.
One batter later, Phillip Sikes delivered a two-run single up the middle, extending the home team's lead to 4-1. The swing gave Sikes his first RBI since August 1.
Worcester starter Kyle Harrison turned in the following line: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K. He allowed runs on a balk in the first, an RBI single in the fourth and a sac-fly in the fifth. Over his last three outings, Harrison has a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings.
Justin Slaten was dominant in his first game action since May 28, striking out the side in the sixth inning. The right-hander threw 15 pitches (11 strikes) and reached 97.6 miles-per-hour on his fastball in his first rehab appearance with the WooSox.
The Worcester bullpen regulars were strong from there-Bryan Mata tossed 2.2 scoreless with one strikeout, extending his International League league in Ks among relievers (81).
Zack Kelly got the final out of the eighth, then went 1-2-3 through the Jacksonville lineup in the ninth to earn his first save at Triple-A this season. With the win, the WooSox improve to 15-14 in one-run games.
The WooSox continue a six-game series on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, affiliate of the Miami Marlins On the mound, Connelly Early (2-0, 2.63) faces Robby Snelling (2-2, 1.34). Television coverage is on NESN, while radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
