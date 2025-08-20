Iowa Drops First Ever Game to Sugar Land 4-3

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the first ever game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for a 4-3 loss.

In the first game between the Iowa Cubs and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Sugar Land got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first three innings of the game off of a two-run homer.

The Space Cowboys added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning off a fielding error by the I-Cubs for a 4-0 score.

Iowa finally got on the board in the fifth inning as Carlos Perez ripped an RBI-double for a 4-1 deficit. Kevin Alcantara added an RBI-single as the deficit was down to two runs.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the I-Cubs threatened as Perez drove in a sac fly RBI scoring James Triantos as the game was 4-3 but the threat stopped as they dropped the game with bases loaded.

Jonathon Long extended his on-base streak to 31 straight games with three walks in tonight's game.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Wednesday, August 20 and first pitch is at 12:08 p.m. CT.







International League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.