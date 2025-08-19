Tuesday's Bisons/RailRiders Postponed Due to Rain

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, August 19 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up with a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 21 with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 6:05 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, one ticket is all fans will need to attend both games. All existing tickets for Thursday, August 21 remain valid.

Wednesday's Bisons game against the RailRiders will remain a single game as scheduled with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch (ballpark gates 12:05 p.m.) The game is a 'Win-It Wednesday,' presented by Northwest Bank with in-game lucky seat giveaways throughout the contest. Tickets are available at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2025 Bisons game. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Tuesday, August 19. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

