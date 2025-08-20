Jacksonville Falls in Series Opener to Worcester
Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - Mathhew Etzel tallied two hits, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Worcester Red Sox, 4-3, Tuesday from Polar Park.
Locked in a 1-1 tie in the fourth, Trace Thompson smacked a leadoff single. He advanced to second via a groundout and then stole third. Nathan Hickey walked, and with runners on the corners, Seby Zavala ripped an RBI double, giving Worcester (62-58, 21-25) the lead. Phillip Sikes laced a two-run single, extending the Red Sox's lead to 4-1.
Jacksonville (72-48, 25-20) answered in the fifth. Johnny Olmstead lined a leadoff triple, scoring one batter later on a sacrifice fly from Bennett Hostetler. Shane Sasaki walked and stole second. With another runner in scoring position, Etzel smoked an RBI single, making 4-3.
The Jumbo Shrimp struck first in the series opener. With two outs in the first inning, Deyvison De Los Santos and Victor Mesa Jr. smacked back-to-back singles. With runners at the corners, De Los Santos scored on a balk, giving Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.
Worcester answered in the bottom of the first. David Hamilton (2) crushed a leadoff home run, tying the game at one.
Jacksonville and Worcester continue their series on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. LHP Robby Snelling (2-2, 1.34 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and LHP Conelly Early (2-0, 2.63) counters for the Red Sox. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
