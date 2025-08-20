Jacksonville Falls in Series Opener to Worcester

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - Mathhew Etzel tallied two hits, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Worcester Red Sox, 4-3, Tuesday from Polar Park.

Locked in a 1-1 tie in the fourth, Trace Thompson smacked a leadoff single. He advanced to second via a groundout and then stole third. Nathan Hickey walked, and with runners on the corners, Seby Zavala ripped an RBI double, giving Worcester (62-58, 21-25) the lead. Phillip Sikes laced a two-run single, extending the Red Sox's lead to 4-1.

Jacksonville (72-48, 25-20) answered in the fifth. Johnny Olmstead lined a leadoff triple, scoring one batter later on a sacrifice fly from Bennett Hostetler. Shane Sasaki walked and stole second. With another runner in scoring position, Etzel smoked an RBI single, making 4-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck first in the series opener. With two outs in the first inning, Deyvison De Los Santos and Victor Mesa Jr. smacked back-to-back singles. With runners at the corners, De Los Santos scored on a balk, giving Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

Worcester answered in the bottom of the first. David Hamilton (2) crushed a leadoff home run, tying the game at one.

Jacksonville and Worcester continue their series on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. LHP Robby Snelling (2-2, 1.34 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and LHP Conelly Early (2-0, 2.63) counters for the Red Sox. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







International League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.