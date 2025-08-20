Delgado, Sounds Topple Bats in 7-3 Opener

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - On the night that former Bats manager Rick Sweet moved into sole possession of third place in minor league managerial wins, Raynel Delgado made history of his own by hitting for the cycle, and the Nashville Sounds defeated the Louisville Bats 7-3 on Tuesday night.

It was Nashville that drew first blood in the second, as Raynel Delgado got into a changeup from Bats starter Adam Plutko (L, 5-7) and blasted it over the right field wall for a two-run shot.

In the bottom of the third, the Sounds loaded the bases with one out for Jared Oliva, who roped one sharply to third that ate up Christian Encarnacion-Strand at the hot corner. It was Encarnacion-Strand's second error of the game, this one plating Nashville's third run of the evening. Delgado followed, pulling a sharp grounder inside the first base bag and down the right field line that cleared the bases. Delgado reached third with a triple as the Sounds took a commanding 6-0 lead.

Plutko's night ended there, as Reiver Sanmartin came on in relief of the veteran righty.

The Bats got a pair back in the top of the fifth against Nashville reliever Rob Zastryzny, as P.J. Higgins took one deep out to left center field for his sixth homer of the year, cutting into the deficit at 6-2. After a clean top of the sixth by Will Childers (W, 2-0), Encarnacion-Strand came up in the seventh and crushed a 418-foot solo shot to center field, making it 6-3.

Sam Benschoter and Lyon Richardson put together a scoreless sixth and seventh for Louisville. Lenny Torres Jr. entered for the Bats in the eighth, and with one out, Delgado stepped to the plate, needing a single for a reverse natural cycle. He poked a 1-0 sinker through the left side, securing the third cycle of the season that the Bats have given up. Delgado went and stole second base, and as Higgins' throw from behind the dish went through, Oliva dashed home, making it 7-3 Sounds.

Joel Payamps shut the door with a three up, three down top of the ninth, sealing the Bats fate in the series opener.

The Bats (53-68, 21-25 second half) will continue their six-game set with the Sounds (65-54, 21-25 second half) with game two on Wednesday, looking to even up the series. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







