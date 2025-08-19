Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 19 vs. Toledo

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (27-18, 66-54) vs. Rochester Red Wings (20-25, 47-70)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

TBA vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (1-1, 4.91)

SUNDAY BEST: The Rochester Red Wings hit the field to close out their six-game series against the Syracuse Mets, looking for their fourth win and series victory...Rochester jumped ahead early with eight runs in the first inning and went on to secure the win and series, defeating the Mets 9-4...LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN paced the offense with a three-hit game, including a triple in the bottom of the fifth...2B JACKSON CLUFF launched his first grand slam of his professional career in the top of the first, and every Red Wing starter recorded a hit in the win...the Red Wings open their six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens tonight at Innovative Field...RHP RILEY CORNELIO will take the mound for Rochester in what will be his third Triple-A start...

Since 1979, the Wings hold a 248-253 record against the Mud Hens, while boasting a 106-93 record at Innovative Field & Silver Stadium.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wings jumped ahead in the first inning, putting together eight runs, on eight hits, including a grand slam from 2B JACKSON CLUFF ...LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN collected a pair of singles, and the Red Wings combined for seven singles in the inning...the Wings have scored eight or more runs in the first inning eight times since 2004, the last time being 7/2/2024, when the Wings cashed in eight runs on six hits in Buffalo...

Franklin became the first Red Wing hitter to collect two hits in the same inning since Jack Dunn and Carter Kieboom each collected knocks in Rochester's nine-run fourth inning on 8/17/2024 vs. SYR.

Cluff's grand slam was the first hit by a Red Wing in the first inning since INF TREY LIPSCOMB on 6/28/2024 vs. IND.

MARSHMALLOW CLUFF: 2B JACKSON CLUFF connected on a 2-2 sinker with the bases loaded, sending the first grand slam of his professional career, 392 feet to right field...the BYU product's long ball marked his 10th of the season, tying his career high set a season ago...in August, Cluff has now homered four times, tying his career high for homers in a month (4 w/ High-A Hagerstown in August 2019)...

Cluff's grand slam marked the second hit by a Red Wing this season, the first coming off the bat of INF J.T. ARRUDA on 4/22 in Buffalo.

PREMIUM QUALITY: RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON logged his second quality start of the week, and the Red Wings' fifth quality start in the series against the Mets on Sunday afternoon...Sampson delivered 6.0 innings, holding the Mets to one unearned run on two hits, while striking out three...Sampson's quality start marked his fourth of the season, and his third straight against the Mets...In five career starts against Syracuse, Sampson has logged a 2.97 ERA (10 ER/37.1 IP), while striking out 16...

Red Wings starting pitchers have thrown at least 5.1 innings and allowed three or fewer runs in six-straight games, for the first time since 7/7-15 in 2018.

FRANKENSTEIN: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN logged his seventh multi-hit game since joining the Red Wings on 8/1, going 3-for-5 with a triple, two singles, and one RBI...this season, Franklin has logged 29 multi-hit games between Iowa (22) and Rochester (7)...since his Red Wings debut, the Arkansas product has reached in all 12 games and is hitting .370 (17-for-46) with an 1.050 OPS, while homering twice and knocking in 11 runs...the Kansas native's first hit in the first inning, marked his 100th career hit at the Triple-A level...

In his career against Syracuse, Franklin is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with six extra-base hits while logging a .999 OPS in ten games against the New York Mets' top affiliate.

TREY-DAY!: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB put together a multi-hit day, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, a stolen base, and a run, marking his 25th multi-hit game of the season...in August this season, Lipscomb is hitting .298 (17-for-57) with eight extra-base hits, and nine RBI...with runners in scoring position this season, Lipscomb leads active Wings batters (min. 25 AB), with a .327 AVG (33-for-101) and seven doubles, while holding second place in RBI with 36, behind NICK SCHNELL (37).

NOT EVERYTHING IS AS IT NASIMS: SS NASIM NUÑEZ stayed hot in Sunday afternoon's contest, going 2-2 with two singles, two walks, and swiping his team-leading 31st bag of the year...in August, the Bronx native is sporting a .452 AVG (14-for-31) with a 1.025 OPS while collecting eight RBI, 11 stolen bases, and six multi-hit performances during the 10-game stretch...

The 24-year-old's 10 stolen bases since 8/1 lead the International League over that span.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY ...2006: On this day in 2006, the Rochester Red Wings silenced the Scranton/WB Red Barons 2-0 thanks to a complete game shutout from LHP JASON MILLER ...the southpaw tossed nine scoreless frames while allowing just two hits, no walks, and striking out seven batters in the process...LF ALEX ROMERO knocked an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning, giving Rochester the first lead and run of the game...in the top of the eighth inning, RF QUINTON McCRACKEN added an insurance run with an RBI single into left field, extending the Wings' lead and helping them hold off the Red Barons, 2-0.







International League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.