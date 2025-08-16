Wings Glide Past Mets, Clinch Third Straight Win

Published on August 15, 2025

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets clashed for game four of their six game series on a beautiful Friday night from Downtown Rochester. The Wings, playing as the Malmö Oat Milkers, went on to defeat the Mets 5-1. DH Andrés Chaparro extended on-base streak to 20 games and hitting streak to 11 with a solo-homer and an RBI double, CF Andrew Pinckney hit his team-leading 18th homer as a part of a two-RBI game, and the Wings stole three bases to give them 181 in 2025, breaking the franchise single-season stolen base record that stood for 81 years.

The Red Wings struck first in the bottom of the second. Andrew Pinckney smoked a line drive deep to right center field that travelled 395 feet, and over the wall for a solo home run. The Alabama product's 18th homer of the year was clocked at 106.5 mph, and gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

After a quiet third inning, Syracuse came back with a long ball of their own in the top of the fourth, as LF Jared Young drove a solo-shot out to center field. Young's 13th homer of the season, traveled 416 feet, and tied the ballgame 1-1.

The Red Wings responded in the ensuing half inning with the third solo home run of the ballgame, as Andrés Chaparro sent a high fly ball into the visiting bullpen for a solo shot. The Venezuelan-born slugger's 14th round-tripper of the year traveled 389 feet, giving Rochester a 2-1 lead.

Rochester extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth, as SS Nasim Nuñez slapped a single up the middle, and LF Christian Franklin drew a walk, putting two Red Wings on with nobody out. Nuñez moved to third on a fly ball, and Franklin swiped second base before 1B Yohandy Morales drew a walk to load the bases. Andrew Pinckney then rolled a ball down the third base line for an infield single, bringing Nuñez in from third and extending the Red Wings lead to 3-1.

2B J.T. Arruda led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single to center field, moved to second on a wild pitch, then swiped third base, tying the Red Wings franchise record for stolen bases in a single season with 180. Nasim Nuñez then slapped an infield single to short, bringing Arruda home from third and giving the Red Wings a 4-1 lead.

The Red Wings extended their lead once again in the bottom of the eighth as RF Nick Schnell led off the inning after being hit by a pitch. Andrés Chaparro then sent a deep line drive high off the left field wall that cashed Schnell in from first, making the score 5-1 Wings. Chaparro then stole third base, marking his first of the season and the Wings' 181st stolen base of the season, breaking the Red Wings' single season stolen base record, which had stood since 1944.

The Mets were unable to get anything going in the bottom of the ninth, despite a single from RF Ryan Clifford, and the Red Wings sealed their third straight victory by the score of 5-1. The Red Wings will look to clinch a series victory against the Mets on Saturday night.

RHP Bryce Conley toed the rubber in his ninth start of the season for the Red Wings. The Alpharetta, GA native tossed 5.2 innings, holding the Mets to one earned run on two hits, while striking out five and walking two. LHP Garrett Davila finished the sixth and recorded the first out of the second inning, giving way to RHP Erick Mejia. Mejia logged 0.2 innings, striking out one. RHP Seth Shuman came on, turning in a scoreless frame while allowing two hits. RHP Ryan Loutos closed the game, striking out the side in the ninth, allowing one hit.

DH Andrés Chaparro earned player of the game honors tonight, going 2-for-4 with a solo homer, an RBI double, and his first stolen base of the season. Chaparro's fourth-inning blast marked his 14th of the season, extending his on-base streak to 20 games, and his hitting streak to 11 games. Over his 20-game on-base streak (since 7/22), the Venezuela native is slashing .333/.442/.731, with eight homers and 22 RBI.

The Red Wings will look to continue their momentum on Saturday night, as they battle the Mets for the 17th time this season. RHP Kyle Luckham will make his second appearance with the Rochester Red Wings against Syracuse RHP Jonah Tong. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 from Innovative Field.







International League Stories from August 15, 2025

