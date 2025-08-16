Julks Crushes Two Homers But Knights Fall in Extras

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and the Memphis Redbirds played another close contest on Friday night. Both teams plated five runs over the game's first nine innings. The fans were rewarded with extra baseball and it was Memphis who took advantage in the tenth. The Redbirds plated two runs and topped the Knights by a final score of 7-5.

Corey Julks had a massive night despite the loss. Charlotte's leadoff man hit a Home Run to begin the first inning and added a two-run Homer in the bottom of the third. Both of Julks' round-trippers were game-tying blasts.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Redbirds held a 4-3 lead but the Knights had runners at second and third base. Julks stepped to the plate and Memphis elected to intentionally walk Corey. The next batter, Dominic Fletcher, ripped a two-run single into centerfield and Charlotte claimed a 5-4 lead.

The Redbirds knotted the score at 5-5 with a solo Home Run of their own in the sixth inning. Neither team pushed a run across over the next three frames.

In the tenth, the visitors netted two runs on a fielder's choice and an RBI single. Charlotte managed to move their automatic runner to third but were held scoreless in the bottom half.

Julks finished the contest 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI, Fletcher extended his reach base streak to 26 with a 2-for-5 evening, and Adam Hackenberg chipped in a pair of hits with two runs scored.

The series continues Saturday night at Truist Field with Game Five set to begin at 6:05pm ET.







