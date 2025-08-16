Middle Innings Haunt Jacksonville in 6-4 Loss
Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Maximo Acosta smashed a home run, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides, 6-4, Friday from VyStar Ballpark.
Trailing 3-2 in the fourth, Jakson Reetz was hit by a pitch. With two outs and a runner at first, Jordyn Adams smashed a two-run home run, giving Norfolk (50-64, 20-21) a 4-3 lead.
The Tides added to their lead in the fifth. Emmanuel Rivera laced a leadoff single. Following a flyout, TT Bowens and José Barrero worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Terrin Vavra drew a third straight walk, scoring Rivera from third. Reed Trimble was then hit by a pitch, forcing home the sixth run of the night for Norfolk.
Behind 6-3 in the seventh, Johnny Olmstead walked to start the frame. Bennett Hostetler was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on for Jacksonville (71-46, 24-18). Following a strikeout, both runners advanced on a double steal. Joey Wiemer walked and with the bases loaded, Nathan Martorella popped a sacrifice fly, making it 6-4.
Norfolk struck first in the second. With one out, Vavra doubled and Trimble singled. Following a strikeout, Adams cracked a two-run triple, making it 2-0.
Jacksonville answered in the bottom of the second. Joe Mack lined a leadoff single. With a runner at first, Acosta (12) clobbered a two-run blast, tying the game. Following the home run, Jack Winkler singled and stole second. After Norfolk recorded back-to-back strikeouts, Shane Sasaki ripped an RBI single, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-2 lead.
Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series on Friday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and RHP Carson Ragsdale (1-0, 0.00) starts for the Tides. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for Giveaway Saturday! The first 2000 people to enter the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza will receive a Jumbo Shrimp pickleball paddle, courtesy of First Watch.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).
International League Stories from August 15, 2025
- Storm Chasers Drop Third Straight to Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jared Young Homers But Mets Fall to Red Wings, 5-1, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edged by Indians in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Fight for Friday Night Extra-Inning Win at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Bounce Back in Five-Inning 3-0 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Wall's Grand Slam Leads Iowa Over Worcester - Iowa Cubs
- Julks Crushes Two Homers But Knights Fall in Extras - Charlotte Knights
- Mud Hens Tally Two Homers and Six Doubles in 7-2 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Matt Fraizer's Extra-Inning Heroics Lead Indians Over RailRiders in 10 - Indianapolis Indians
- Middle Innings Haunt Jacksonville in 6-4 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Fall, 3-0, to Louisville in Shortened Five-Inning Game - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bieber and Springer Steal Show in Bisons' 2-0 Win Over IronPigs Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Quero Provides Winning Runs with Two-Run Blast, Sounds Beat Bulls, 6-2 - Nashville Sounds
- Toby Gardenhire Earns 500th Managerial Win, All with Twins Organization, in 10-2 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Wings Glide Past Mets, Clinch Third Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Six Straight Wins Sets Tides' Season-High - Norfolk Tides
- Nashville Defeats Durham, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Shut Out by Bisons on Friday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, August 15 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 'Jersey off the Back' Giveaway as Bisons Become the 'Malmo Oat Milkers' for Honda Fridaynightbash - Buffalo Bisons
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 15, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Ready to Begin Two-Week Homestand at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 15 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.