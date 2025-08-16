Middle Innings Haunt Jacksonville in 6-4 Loss

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Maximo Acosta smashed a home run, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides, 6-4, Friday from VyStar Ballpark.

Trailing 3-2 in the fourth, Jakson Reetz was hit by a pitch. With two outs and a runner at first, Jordyn Adams smashed a two-run home run, giving Norfolk (50-64, 20-21) a 4-3 lead.

The Tides added to their lead in the fifth. Emmanuel Rivera laced a leadoff single. Following a flyout, TT Bowens and José Barrero worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Terrin Vavra drew a third straight walk, scoring Rivera from third. Reed Trimble was then hit by a pitch, forcing home the sixth run of the night for Norfolk.

Behind 6-3 in the seventh, Johnny Olmstead walked to start the frame. Bennett Hostetler was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on for Jacksonville (71-46, 24-18). Following a strikeout, both runners advanced on a double steal. Joey Wiemer walked and with the bases loaded, Nathan Martorella popped a sacrifice fly, making it 6-4.

Norfolk struck first in the second. With one out, Vavra doubled and Trimble singled. Following a strikeout, Adams cracked a two-run triple, making it 2-0.

Jacksonville answered in the bottom of the second. Joe Mack lined a leadoff single. With a runner at first, Acosta (12) clobbered a two-run blast, tying the game. Following the home run, Jack Winkler singled and stole second. After Norfolk recorded back-to-back strikeouts, Shane Sasaki ripped an RBI single, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-2 lead.

Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series on Friday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and RHP Carson Ragsdale (1-0, 0.00) starts for the Tides. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for Giveaway Saturday! The first 2000 people to enter the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza will receive a Jumbo Shrimp pickleball paddle, courtesy of First Watch.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).







International League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.