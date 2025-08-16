Nashville Defeats Durham, 6-2

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Three Nashville homers led the Sounds past the Durham Bulls 6-2 before a paid attendance of 8,419 at the DBAP on Friday night.

Jeferson Quero, Jake Bauers and Raynel Delgado each homered off of Durham starter Jesse Scholtens (L, 0-1) to send Nashville (20-23) to its third win in four games in the series. Garrett Stallings (W, 3-2) overcame early-game wildness to earn the win.

The Bulls (23-17), down 3-0 in the last of the first, filled the bases with no one out against Stallings, but could only muster a sac fly from Jamie Westbrook. In the second, Durham again loaded the bases, this time with one out, but managed only a sac fly from Kameron Misner. Durham left five baserunners aboard in the opening two frames.

Scholtens, who was claimed on waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays on August 4th, lasted three-plus innings, permitting seven hits and six runs.

Jalen Battles had his second straight two-hit game, going 2-4 for the Bulls.

How It Happened: Drew Avans opened the game with a blistering single to left-center on the first pitch, followed by a walk to Bauers. After a force out grounder, Scholtens fanned Jared Oliva. But a double-steal secured the first run of the game as Daz Cameron drew a throw at second base, allowing Avans to streak home from third. Quero then drilled a two-run shot to deep left.

What's Next: Brian Van Belle (2-0, 0.00) will make his Bulls home debut after two outstanding road starts. Van Belle was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on July 30th for Zack Littell. Van Belle has worked 11 scoreless innings over his first two outings for the Bulls. First pitch on Saturday night is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

