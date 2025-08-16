Matt Fraizer's Extra-Inning Heroics Lead Indians Over RailRiders in 10

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







MOOSIC, Pa. - Matt Fraizer lined the go-ahead single in the top of the 10th inning and threw out the would-be tying run at the plate in the bottom half to lift the Indianapolis Indians to a 6-5 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in 10 innings on Friday night at PNC Field.

Fraizer stepped to the plate in the top of the 10th with one out and Nick Solak at second base. He lined a single to left field, his third hit of the night, and it plated Solak to give Indy the 6-5 advantage. In the bottom half of the frame, with Jorbit Vivas at second base, T.J. Rumfield singled to right field. Fraizer fired a one-hop strike to the plate and Rafael Flores applied the tag to keep Indy in front. Eddy Yean (S, 7) struck out the next two batters to seal the triumph for the Indians (27-16, 69-48).

Indy led 5-3 in the eighth, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (30-13, 68-47) tied it with two in the frame. Vivas opened it with a single and moved to third when Rumfield followed with a double. Spencer Jones then grounded out to second to knock in Vivas and advanced Rumfield to third. A balk later in the frame would score Rumfield and tie the game to help force extras.

Entering the fifth, the Indians trailed 3-1 and did not have a baserunner since the second inning. That stretch ended when Alika Williams singled to left field with one out. He was replaced on the basepaths by Tsung-Che Cheng who grounded into a fielder's choice. Jase Bowen then worked a walk, and Ji Hwan Bae delivered a triple to left-center field to tie the game. Bae scored to put Indy in front, 4-3, on Nick Yorke's single to right field.

Fraizer's big night was not limited to the late innings. He doubled twice earlier in the game, stole a base, and scored two runs for the contest. His batting average for the season has surged to .309.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre built a 3-1 lead with two runs in the second and one in the fourth. Jeimer Candelario homered with two outs in the second, and Braden Shewmake would later come home via a balk in the frame. Jose Rojas led off the fourth with a home run for the RailRiders, his third straight game with a long ball.

Johan Oviedo started for Indy and recovered after the difficult second inning. He worked 5.0 innings and fanned seven batters in the no-decision. Jack Little (W, 1-0) worked the ninth inning and picked up the win. Yean rolled after the play at the plate in the 10th to earn the save.







International League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.