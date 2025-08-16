Jared Young Homers But Mets Fall to Red Wings, 5-1, on Friday Night

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets' Jared Young

Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Mets went cold on offense in a 5-1 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at Innovative Field. Syracuse has now lost five of its last six games.

Rochester (45-69, 19-24) struck first in the bottom of the second inning when a solo home run by Andrew Pinckney gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Syracuse (30-13, 61-57) tied the game, 1-1, on a 416-foot blast by Jared Young. That was Young's second home run of more than 400 feet this week.

Like they have all series long, Rochester wasted no time to respond. In the bottom of the fourth, Andrés Chaparro hit a solo homer to put the Red Wings in front, 2-1.

While the Syracuse offense went stagnant, Rochester continued to pile on. In the sixth, Andrew Pinckney singled to give the Red Wings a 3-1 lead.

In the seventh, Nasim Nuñex drove in J.T. Arruda on an RBI single to extend the advantage over the Mets, 4-1.

To add some insurance in the eighth, Nick Schnell was hit by a pitch, and Chaparro hit an RBI double to grow the Syracuse deficit, 5-1.

On the mound, Mets starter Brandon Waddell pitched five innings, allowed two runs, and struck out five batters. Out of the bullpen, Dom Hamel, Huascar Brazobán, and Jose Castillo each pitched an inning of one-run ball.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Rochester on Saturday night with game five. Right-hander Jonah Tong is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut for the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

