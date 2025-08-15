'Jersey off the Back' Giveaway as Bisons Become the 'Malmo Oat Milkers' for Honda Fridaynightbash

The Malmo Oat Milkers are back and the Bisons take their turn as Minor League Baseball's 121st team for their Honda fridaynightbash! on Friday, August 22 (6:35 p.m.) against the Scranton/Wilke-Barre RailRiders. And for the Herd's second ever game as the Oat Milkers, we're holding a 'Jersey Off the Back' Giveaway of all the player and coaches jerseys after their game against the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

After earning a walk-off victory in their Oat Milkers' debut a season ago, the Bisons will once again wear the Malmo Oat Milkers jerseys and caps and look to make it two in a row. But win or lose, you could go home with a unique piece of sports memorabilia with a Lucky Seat Giveaway of each of the game-worn Oat Milkers jerseys. With a full line up of players and coaches, there's nearly 40 jerseys to be won on Friday night.

The Bisons x Oat Milkers game will also include in-game swag kit giveaways, a VIP Seat Upgrade and more Oat MIlkers' fun! Plus, there are just three Honda fridaynightbash! games left this season, so this is the perfect opportunity to get one more 'Bash in before the season ends. Of course, every fridaynightbash! includes the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. and postgame Fireworks.

In 2014, the Bisons won 3-2 in walk-off fashion as current Blue Jays star, Addison Barger, delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. What heroics are in store this year as the Herd becomes the Malmo Oat Mlkers again!







