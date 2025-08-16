Quero Provides Winning Runs with Two-Run Blast, Sounds Beat Bulls, 6-2

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







DURHAM, NC - Nashville earned a 6-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Friday night to take a 3-1 series lead at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Sounds mashed three home runs in the game, including the second of the series for Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect Jeferson Quero who put the Sounds in front and provided the game-winning runs for Nashville.

Drew Avans singled to start the ballgame, extending his hitting streak to eight games before eventually moving to third base on a walk and fielder's choice that allowed Daz Cameron to reach first. A successful double steal saw Avans swipe home while Cameron took second. He didn't have to run hard the rest of the way as Quero jumped on an 0-1 fastball up the zone to deep left field for his second home run of the series, fourth of the season, to give Nashville a 3-0 lead.

Garrett Stallings worked around consecutive walks to begin the night and a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the first to only allow one run. The Nashville right-hander battled through another bases-loaded situation in the second to once again hold Durham to a run while stranding three baserunners and help preserve a 3-2 lead for the time being.

Avans collected his second hit in as many trips to the plate in the top of the third. Jake Bauers did the rest of the work with his first hit of his current rehab assignment. The left-handed bat swatted a towering home run to deep right field to push the Nashville advantage to 5-2. Raynel Delgado led off the top of the fourth with his second home run of the season, and second off right-hander Jesse Scholtens, for a 6-2 Sounds lead.

Following the back-to-back bases loaded scenarios in the first and second innings, Stallings proceeded to retire seven of his next eight into the fourth inning. He then struck out two of the three he faced in the fifth to end his night. Left-hander Brian Fitzpatrick entered in relief and sat down eight in row before turning the reigns over to Craig Yoho with two away in the bottom of the eighth inning and induced a ground out to get Nashville out of the inning. The Brewers' no. 16-rated prospect then retired the first batter he faced in the ninth to make it 15 in a row retired by Nashville pitchers before Coco Montes singled to break up the stretch. Yoho proceeded to get a strikeout, and Delgado snared a liner at third base to end the game for a Sounds victory.

In control of the series, the Nashville Sounds will look to take the series, and season-set over the Durham Bulls with a win on Saturday night. The next Nashville win will place Sounds' manager Rick Sweet into third all-time for Minor League managerial wins. First pitch from Durham Bulls Athletic Park is set for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

TAKE QUERO, AND HAPPY FLIGHT: Brewers no. 4-rated prospect Jeferson Quero launched his fourth home run of the season, and second of the series to give Nashville what turned into all the runs they would need in the win. All four of Quero's Triple-A home runs this season have come at Durham Bulls Athletic Park after leaving the yard in back-to-back games on July 11-12. Quero began the series with five RBI and a home run on Tuesday night before going 1-for-4 on Wednesday and an off-day Thursday. Both of Quero's home runs this week in Durham failed to register on stat cast. His two-run blast on Friday night came off his bat at 108 MPH with a 29-degree launch angle and hit the third floor of the building beyond the left-field wall in Durham. Through six games played in August since coming back from the injured list, Quero is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two homers, two doubles, nine RBI, and carries an OPS of 1.229.

BAUERS HOUR: Playing in his second game of his rehab assignment, Jake Bauers lifted off for his first home run since hitting a solo shot on June 10 vs. Atlanta. Bauers turned on the first pitch of his second at-bat after drawing a walk in the first inning. His two-run home run also failed to register a distance on stat cast but came off the bat at 109 MPH with a launch angle of 31-degrees and cleared the concourse beyond right-field at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Before landing on the IL for Milwaukee, Bauers failed to get a hit in his last five games with the Brewers before going 0-for-3 with a walk in his first rehab game on Thursday night. His third-inning home run was his first hit since going 2-for-4 on July 6 on the road in Miami.

DEJA HEY YOU: Raynel Delgado waited 93 games before hitting his first home run of the season on July 26 vs. Charlotte with a two-run home run off then rehabbing Jesse Scholtens. Since then, Delgado went 15 games without a home run, and Scholtens was DFA'd by the White Sox and claimed by the Rays and optioned to Durham. The two faced off against each other once again on Friday night with Delgado getting the better of the right-hander once more. Delgado led off the top of the fourth inning with his second home run of the season on the second pitch he saw from Scholtens in his second at-bat of the game. Delgado peppered the foul pole in right field to give the Sounds their sixth and final run of the game. The home run ended an eight-game hitless streak for Delgado after having a hit in three straight games August 1-3 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Delgado is hitting .225 (9-for-40) with a home run, double, two RBI, and five walks in 13 games in August.

FITZ-MAGIC: Brian Fitzpatrick worked 2.2 IP and retired all eight batters he faced on Friday night. The 2.2 IP are the most Fitzpatrick has worked in a game since going 3.0 IP on May 2 while with Double-A Biloxi. Friday night was the fifth game this season that the left-hander pitched two-plus innings without allowing a hit, including that May 2 game on the road against Double-A Columbus. He has now worked three-straight scoreless innings in Triple-A after allowing six earned on three hits and two walks in his Triple-A debut last Saturday night against Jacksonville.

OHHH, HE'S STEALING: Drew Avans put the Sounds on the board with a successful steal of home in the top of the first inning on Friday night. It's the third time the Sounds have successfully swiped home in a double steal this year with Freddy Zamora having the other two instances by himself. Avans extended his current hitting streak to a team-best eight games after back-to-back multi-hit games. Avans is hitting .316 (12-for-38) in nine games this month with Nashville and has four multi-hit games during his current streak. It was one of four steals for Nashville who already have shattered their previous single-season franchise high for steals (205, 1981) The four steals on Friday night put the Sounds at 228 on the year, second-most in Triple-A behind Jacksonville (234).







