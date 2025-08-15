Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 15 vs. Syracuse

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (30-12, 61-56) vs. Rochester Red Wings (18-24, 45-69)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Brandon Waddell (2-5, 4.34) vs. RHP Bryce Conley (1-2, 5.03)

WINGS FOR WINNER: The Rochester Plates and Syracuse Mets faced off on Thursday night for game three of their six-game series...Rochester put another check into the win column, scoring nine runs on nine hits en route to a 9-2 victory...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 6.0 solid innings on the mound, striking out a season-high eight batters...3B TREY LIPSCOMB and LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN each collected two RBI to help pace the offense...the Red Wings will play as the Oat Milkers tonight, sending RHP BRYCE CONLEY to the mound to face Syracuse southpaw Brandon Waddell...

SS NASIM NUÑEZ swiped his team-leading 30th base of the season in the contest, and 2B JACKSON CLUFF stole his 19th in 21 attempts...as a team, the Red Wings now have 178 stolen bases this season, fourth-most in the International League and two shy of their franchise record (180 in 1944).

ALVA-RISE & SHINE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ threw 6.0 solid innings for Rochester on Thursday night, allowing just two runs on three hits, while striking out a season-high eight batters en route to his second win of 2025...Alvarez now ranks fourth among IL pitchers with 111.1 innings pitched, and tied for first with 23 starts this season...Rochester starting pitchers have now turned in a quality start in three consecutive games for the second time in 2025 (5/18-21)...

Alvarez induced his 14th double play of the season in the top of the third...the Cal Poly product leads all International League pitchers in ground ball double plays, two more than the next closest pitcher (STP RHP Marco Raya, 12).

FRANKLY UNSTOPPABLE: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN launched his first Innovative Field home run last night to cap Rochester's five-run fourth inning...this was the Kansas native's second home run since being traded to Washington on 7/31, with the first coming on 8/9 at Norfolk...since joining Rochester, he has reached base in all nine games and is hitting .353 (12-for-34) with a 1.022 OPS along with a double, ten RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases...

His eighth-inning walk marks his 69th of the season, most in the International League.

LIPS-TICK: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB continued his hot start to the month of August, launching a two-run, two-RBI double as part of Rochester's five-run fourth inning...the righty slugger is batting .304 AVG (14-for-46) in 11 games this month, with six doubles, nine RBI, and a .804 OPS...

With runners in scoring position this season, Lipscomb leads Wings batters with a .333 AVG (32-for-96) and seven doubles, while holding second place in RBI with 36, behind NICK SCHNELL (37).

ON THE CHAPPING BLOCK: DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO shot a 109.5 MPH line drive into left field during the Red Wing's five-run fourth inning, extending his season-long on-base streak to 19 straight games, and his hitting streak to 10 games...the Venezuelan-born slugger is hitting .349 (15-for-43) throughout his hitting streak (since 8/2 at Charlotte), while adding seven extra-base hits and seven RBI over that stretch...this is his longest hitting streak since an 11-game stretch from 4/13-25 in 2024, with Triple-A Reno (ARI)...

Since 7/24, the former Yankee farmhand is leading the International League in OPS (1.227) and slugging (.758).

GIVE ME MOR(ALES): 1B YOHANDY MORALES reached base three times in last night's victory, going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, a walk, and two runs scored...across 10 Thursday games with the Red Wings this season, the former Miami Hurricane is slashing .405/.532/.649 with a homer, six doubles, five RBI, nine walks and a stolen base.

LATE-INNING LOCKDOWN: RHP ANDRY LARA tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in relief last night, allowing no hits and striking out two...since rejoining the Red Wings on 8/8, the Venezuela native has made three hitless, scoreless appearances covering 5.0 IP with a 0.20 WHIP...he's walked just one batter and struck out four over that span.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...1966: On this day in 1966, RHP TOM PHOEBUS threw the seventh, seven-inning no-hitter in Red Wing history, shutting down Buffalo 1-0...the Baltimore native hurled 7.0 scoreless frames while striking out seven batters and allowing two walks...the right-hander played seven seasons in the Big Leagues, with six of his seven years donning the Baltimore Orioles uniform...two years later on April 27th, 1968, the Orioles starter tossed another no-hitter, this time a nine-inning shutout against the Boston Red Sox to become the third Oriole to accomplish the feat at the time.







