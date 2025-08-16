Stripers Fall, 3-0, to Louisville in Shortened Five-Inning Game

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Thanks to a pair of home runs and a steady rain, the Louisville Bats (20-23) secured a 3-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (19-23) in a five-inning contest on Friday night at Coolray Field. The Stripers were held to just two hits in the loss, dropping to 1-3 in the series.

Decisive Plays: Louisville produced a two-out rally in the fourth inning with a two-run homer from Davis Wendzel (9) off Nathan Wiles (L, 5-8). The Bats extended their lead in the fifth inning with a solo shot off the bat of Rece Hinds (20) to make it 3-0. The Stripers had runners on base in all five innings, but stranded six.

Key Contributors: Jarred Kelenic (1-for-2, walk) and Jesus Bastidas (1-for-3) provided the only two Gwinnett hits on the night. Wiles tossed the first 4.1 innings (6 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO) while Dylan Dodd recorded the final two outs in the fifth. For Louisville, homers Wendzel and Hinds led the way offensively. Starter Hunter Parks tossed a scoreless 3.0 innings while Jose Franco (W, 3-2) fired 2.0 hitless innings in relief.

Noteworthy: Bastidas has recorded hits in all four games this series, improving his average with Gwinnett to .500 (7-14). This is the second five-inning game played between the Stripers and Bats this season (May 20 at Louisville, Bats won 4-0).

Next Game (Saturday, August 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-1, 4.15 ERA) starts for Gwinnett against Louisville RHP Jared Lyons (Triple-A debut). Our own Chopper the Groundhog is celebrating his 17th birthday with a huge party at Coolray Field, and you're invited! Chopper and his many mascot friends including Atlanta Braves' Blooper and Georgia Tech's Buzz will be available for autographs and pictures throughout the game. The first 500 kids (aged 12 and under) will receive a Chopper Chain presented by Gwinnett Daily Post. Additionally, enjoy a live performance from Atlanta band Chain Reaction starting from the time gates open until 6:15 p.m. at The Cove. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network (will air on Sunday, August 17) and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment (airing live). Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







