Toby Gardenhire Earns 500th Managerial Win, All with Twins Organization, in 10-2 Victory

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - His team is playing about as well as they have all season long. He's longed for nice, easy wins. He got one on Thursday night. On an historic night he got another one. Toby Gardenhire earned his 500th managerial win in a 10-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park. He won 77 games in 2018 with Single-A Cedar Rapids, 74 in 2019 with High-A Fort Myers, and now 349 with the Saints.

Simeon Woods Richardson, who was scheduled for a short rehab appearance, was in command during his two innings of work. He walked the leadoff man in the first and then retired five in a row, including four straight strikeouts over the final two outs of the first and first two outs of the second. He went 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit, walking one and striking out four. He threw 34 pitches, 20 for strikes. His fastball averaged 91.7 mph and topped out at 94.1 mph.

Three walks aided the Saints in scoring a couple of runs in the second. With one out DaShawn Keirsey drew a free pass. Carson McCusker then dumped a single into right field putting runners at first and second. Back-to-back walks to Jhonny Pereda and Jose Miranda forced in a run making it 1-0. Jonah Bride then hit a fly ball single just inside the right field line giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.

The wildness continues in the third and the Saints once again capitalized. James Outman led off the inning with a solo homer to right, his third of the season, increasing the lead to 3-0. Gabby Gonzalez was then hit by a pitch. With two outs Pereda singled to center and then three consecutive walks forced in two runs making it 5-0.

Major League rehabber Jac Caglianone got the Storm Chasers on the board with a leadoff homer to right in the fourth, his seventh of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 5-1.

The first three hitters in the seventh put the Saints up six. Keirsey Jr. led off the inning with a triple to right-center. McCusker then crushed an RBI double off the wall in left-center giving the Saints a 6-1 lead. Pereda made it 7-1 with an RBI single to right-center.

Bride put the nail in the coffin in the eighth. With one out Pereda singled to center. He reached base safely in all five plate appearances going 3-3 with an RBI, two runs scored, a walk, and a hit by pitch. Miranda then drew a walk, his third of the night, just the second time in his career that had happened. That brought up Bride who crushed a 3-1 pitch over the left field wall, his second of the season, putting the Saints up 10-1. Bride went 2-4 with a home run, four RBI, and a run scored.

The Storm Chasers got their only other run in the ninth on a solo homer from Harold Castro, his 12th of the season.

The Saints have scored double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season. They have now won three in a row for the first time since July 8-10 and have won five of their last six.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at Werner Park at 6:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Mick Abel (7-2, 2.16) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 3.90). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







