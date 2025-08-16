RailRiders Edged by Indians in 10

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Indianapolis Indians 6-5 in ten innings on Friday night at PNC Field. Down two runs in the eighth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game but could not complete the comeback, falling in extras.

Indianapolis opened the scoring in the top of the second against RailRiders starter Kenta Maeda when Matt Frazier scored on an Alika Williams sacrifice fly for a 1-0 edge.

The RailRiders took the lead in the home half of the frame off Indians starter Johan Oviedo. Jeimer Candelario golfed a solo home run to right field to even the contest at one. Braden Shewmake bunted his way aboard, stole second, reached third on an error, and scored on a balk to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 2-1 lead.

Jose Rojas blasted his team-leading 23rd home run to start the fourth, his third homer in as many days, putting the RailRiders ahead two.

Maeda retired ten batters in a row until the fifth when the Indians took the lead. After putting a pair on, Ji Hwan Bae tied the game on a two-out, two-run triple, and a Nick Yorke RBI base hit gave the Indians a 4-3 edge. Indianapolis added to the advantage in the sixth after Frazier crossed on an Alika Williams RBI force out to pull ahead two scores.

The Indians loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Kervin Castro struck out Jase Bowen to keep the RailRiders within two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the bottom of the eighth. Jorbit Vivas led off the frame with a single, and Yankees #26 Prospect T.J. Rumfield doubled to center. With two in scoring position, Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones plated a run with an RBI groundout, cutting the deficit to one. Indians' reliever Wilkin Ramos balked home Rumfield to square the game at five.

With two outs in the ninth, Duke Ellis singled to extend the frame and stole second for his 25th of the season. Ellis advanced to third on a wild pitch, but SWB could not push the run across for the victory.

Indianapolis recaptured the advantage 6-5 in the top of the tenth, plating extra-inning runner Nick Solak on a Frazier single.

In the bottom of the tenth, Rumfield singled, sending Vivas home from second, but was called out at the plate trying to tie the game. Vivas extended his consecutive on-base streak to 21 games with a single in the third, going 2-for-5 in the loss.

Maeda allowed four runs on five hits and struck out six through 5.0 innings. Jake Bird (1-1) pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run in the loss. Oviedo pitched 5.0 frames, surrendering three runs, two earned, on four hits and seven punchouts. Jack Little (1-0) pitched one inning to earn the win. Eddy Yean was credited with his seventh save.

The RailRiders continue their series with Indianapolis on Saturday at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Brendan Beck (5-1) will face Indianapolis pitcher Bubba Chandler (5-5). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

30-13, 68-47







