Sounds Ready to Begin Two-Week Homestand at First Horizon Park

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds kickstart a stretch of 12 games in 13 days at First Horizon Park to close out August as the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) make their lone trip to Hit City for the 2025 season. The series begins on Tuesday, August 19, and features Faith and Family Night on Friday and Blue Heeler Night/Kids Night Out on Saturday.

As always at First Horizon Park, the series starts with a Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday for all the four-legged fans and their humans to take in a baseball game and The Sounds will spotlight community partner Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary throughout the ballpark. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Wednesday, August 20 will walk away with a Viheulas Snapback Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial as the team wears their Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys for the second time this season. Throwback threads and drink specials await fans on Thursday, August 21.

Get ready for the start of the weekend with the first of two fireworks shows on Faith and Family Night presented by Level Wellness on Friday, August 22. Blue is the theme for Saturday night. The Sounds are excited to host Blue Heeler Night and will take the field in their Nashville Brewskis alternates while the first 1,000 fans will receive a Brewski's Safari Hat giveaway. Stick around for another night of postgame fireworks following the game's final out. The series concludes with Sunday Family Funday and postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon. The series finale is also Vanderbilt University Night at the ballpark with special in-game recognition of the Vanderbilt Volleyball team. Tickets purchased through this special bundle come with the option of adding a Vanderbilt themed Sounds hat to your collection. $3 of each ticket purchased will be donated to the National Commodore Club.

A full rundown of other promotions and festivities for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, August 19 vs. Louisville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit organizations. Please note that all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination. Limit one dog per human.

Wednesday, August 20 vs. Louisville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Vihuelas Snapback Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial (first 1,000 fans)

Copa de la Diversión presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers - Join us as the Sounds transform into Las Vihuelas. A vihuela is a classic Mexican guitar and is typically of higher pitch than the classic guitar you might hear on Broadway! With Latin beats filling the air and community engagement at the heart of the event, it's a festive and inclusive night that brings the spirit of Latin culture to the game.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo cards will include a redeemable coupon for a small Pepsi fountain drink from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table and includes tickets, merchandise, and gift cards from local Nashville business and team sponsors. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) select section tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets are now available on Ticketmaster. Fans will still show their Kroger app at the ticket office to receive the voucher for hot dogs and sodas or to purchase this excellent deal.

Thursday, August 21 vs. Louisville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - The Sounds will wear their throwback uniforms on the field and fans can enjoy discounted Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products in the stands

Friday, August 22 vs. Louisville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks - Kickoff the start of the weekend with the Sounds and watch the Nashville skyline light up with postgame fireworks.

Faith and Family Night presented by Level Wellness - The First Baptist Choir will get the night started with the singing of the National Anthem. Riley Clemmons will have a pre-game performance underneath the iconic guitar scoreboard beginning at 5:30 p.m. once the gates open.

Saturday, August 23 vs. Louisville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks - What's better than one night of postgame fireworks? Two! The Sounds will host a second night of fireworks following the final out of the game on Saturday as part of a make up of the show that was rained out on July 18.

Nashville Brewski's Safari Hat Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

Blue Heeler Night - Get ready for a night of family, fun, laughter, baseball, and paw-some entertainment as the Nashville Sounds celebrate your favorite type of Australian pups. Bring the energy and spirit as you get ready to cheer on the team.

Nashville Brewskis - The team will take the field wearing their Nashville Brewskis uniforms. The powder blue alternates are an ode to the iconic jerseys the Milwaukee Brewers wore from 1970-1984 and reintroduced the color way with their 'Brew Crew' city connect jerseys.

Hit City Saturday - The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy live music from the Brett Frey Band under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 to 5:45 pm.

Sunday, August 24 vs. Louisville - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Pregame player autographs on the concourse beginning at 5:00 p.m. when gates open.

Sunday Family Fun Day with postgame Round the Bases for kids presented by First Horizon. Win or lose, Kids are invited to round the bases postgame after the final out of the series.

Vanderbilt University Night - Join the Sounds for Vanderbilt Night at First Horizon Park with your fellow Commodores and watch the Sounds take on the Louisville Bats. Special in-game recognition of Vandy Volleyball with coach Anders Nelson throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Add the exclusive Nashville Sounds x Vanderbilt Commodores hat to your collection through this special ticket bundle and wear your team spirit proudly wherever you go. A portion of each ticket purchased through the bundle will be donated to the National Commodore Club.

Exit Giveaway - Don't forget to grab a pack of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls on your way home. 2,000 fans will take home a pack of Sweet Party Potato Rolls as you leave the ballpark.







International League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.