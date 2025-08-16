Redbirds Fight for Friday Night Extra-Inning Win at Knights
Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 7-5 extra-inning victory on Friday night at Truist Field.
Third baseman JJ Wetherholt led off the game with a home run for the fifth time in his Triple-A career. The left-handed hitter's blast was his eighth with Memphis this season. Catcher Andy Yerzy and first baseman Matt Lloyd both launched a home run in the win.
The Redbirds rallied for two runs in the top of the 10th inning to secure the victory. Shortstop Cesar Prieto plated an insurance run with a single. Five Memphis batters posted a multi-hit effort. Lloyd went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run and an RBI.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed three runs on three hits, walked two and struck out three. The right-handed pitcher allowed two home runs in 3.0 innings pitched. Anthony Veneziano (1-0) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from August 15, 2025
- Storm Chasers Drop Third Straight to Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jared Young Homers But Mets Fall to Red Wings, 5-1, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edged by Indians in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Fight for Friday Night Extra-Inning Win at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Bounce Back in Five-Inning 3-0 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Wall's Grand Slam Leads Iowa Over Worcester - Iowa Cubs
- Julks Crushes Two Homers But Knights Fall in Extras - Charlotte Knights
- Mud Hens Tally Two Homers and Six Doubles in 7-2 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Matt Fraizer's Extra-Inning Heroics Lead Indians Over RailRiders in 10 - Indianapolis Indians
- Middle Innings Haunt Jacksonville in 6-4 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Fall, 3-0, to Louisville in Shortened Five-Inning Game - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bieber and Springer Steal Show in Bisons' 2-0 Win Over IronPigs Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Quero Provides Winning Runs with Two-Run Blast, Sounds Beat Bulls, 6-2 - Nashville Sounds
- Toby Gardenhire Earns 500th Managerial Win, All with Twins Organization, in 10-2 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Wings Glide Past Mets, Clinch Third Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Six Straight Wins Sets Tides' Season-High - Norfolk Tides
- Nashville Defeats Durham, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Shut Out by Bisons on Friday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, August 15 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 'Jersey off the Back' Giveaway as Bisons Become the 'Malmo Oat Milkers' for Honda Fridaynightbash - Buffalo Bisons
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 15, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Ready to Begin Two-Week Homestand at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 15 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Fight for Friday Night Extra-Inning Win at Knights
- Church Smacks Late Two-Run Homer in Comeback Win
- Jordan Leads Blazing Memphis Bats to Win at Charlotte
- Redbirds Fall in High-Scoring Series Opener at Knights
- Wetherholt Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month for July