Redbirds Fight for Friday Night Extra-Inning Win at Knights

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 7-5 extra-inning victory on Friday night at Truist Field.

Third baseman JJ Wetherholt led off the game with a home run for the fifth time in his Triple-A career. The left-handed hitter's blast was his eighth with Memphis this season. Catcher Andy Yerzy and first baseman Matt Lloyd both launched a home run in the win.

The Redbirds rallied for two runs in the top of the 10th inning to secure the victory. Shortstop Cesar Prieto plated an insurance run with a single. Five Memphis batters posted a multi-hit effort. Lloyd went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed three runs on three hits, walked two and struck out three. The right-handed pitcher allowed two home runs in 3.0 innings pitched. Anthony Veneziano (1-0) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

