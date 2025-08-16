Bats Bounce Back in Five-Inning 3-0 Victory

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - In a five-inning matchup, the Louisville Bats defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 3-0 after being shut out in their previous outing. The contest was later called due to heavy rain but not before the Bats put together just enough offense to secure the win.

In the light rain at the start of the game, the Bats went scoreless in the first inning against Gwinnett's starter Nathan Wiles (L, 5-8), who only allowed Will Benson to reach base on a walk.

Louisville starter Hunter Parks returned the favor, putting together a scoreless half inning, sitting down three of the four batters he faced.

Inning two passed by similarly, both teams posting zeroes on the scoreboard with little movement on the bases.

Louisville recorded its first hit off Wiles in the top of the third on a leadoff single to left by Davis Wendzel. Ryan Vilade followed with a base hit, and Sal Stewart drew a walk to load the bases, giving the Bats their first scoring opportunity of the game. However, the rally fizzled as back-to-back popups left all three runners stranded.

Parks remained sharp on the mound in the third, adding another strikeout to his total of two for the day and keeping the Stripers off the board.

As the rain cleared in the fourth, so did Louisville's scoring drought. After going 12 innings without a run, Wendzel broke through with a two-run homer to give the Bats the lead 2-0. The rally continued with back-to-back singles, but it came to an end when Stewart flew out, leaving the two runners stranded.

The Bats brought out Jose Franco (W, 3-2) from the bullpen in the fourth, who continued right where Parks left off. Franco sat down three of the four batters he faced, only giving up one free pass and totaling two strikeouts for the inning.

While the rain resumed in the fifth, the Bats tacked on another run as Rece Hinds launched a solo homer to center, his twentieth of the year. After issuing a walk to Edwin Ríos, Gwinnett turned to the bullpen and called on Dylan Dodd, who recorded two quick outs to end the inning and limit the damage.

Franco ran into trouble in the bottom half of the frame, issuing walks to two of the first three batters he faced. A fielder's choice put runners on the corners, but he worked out of the jam by forcing a popup to end the inning.

After the fifth inning, the game was delayed due to weather as the rain picked back up. The game was later called due to weather.

The Bats only allowed two hits during the shortened game while recording six of their own. Vilade went 2-3, Hinds homered, and Wendzel went 2-2 including his two-run homer, his ninth of the year.

The Bats (52-66, 20-23 second half) will go for a series win against the Stripers (48-69, 19-23 second half) with game five on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Talk Radio 1080.







